"We're looking at our kids, we're listening to our kids, we're watching who they want to be and who they become and then we come in and do our parenting thing around that." Gabrielle Union has always had people minding her baby business. Whether it was questions about whether she was going to have a child one day, speculation that she was pregnant while undergoing IVF treatment, or sharing in the joy of her and Dwyane Wade’s surrogacy journey when the couple welcomed daughter Kaavia James in 2018, the actress has almost had no choice but to parent publicly. And now that she is, she and Wade have been an open book when it comes to their family structure and raising what they call “free Black children” in every since of the phrase.