Woman creates her own unique porch swings

Sometimes the best flip to buy is one that hasn't been fully realized, particularly if you're an interior designer looking to put your own stamp on a home. For designer Max Humphrey, a house of this sort eluded him until 2016, when he finally found the perfect property: a '70s ranch style home that was move-in ready without being full of all new everything. "The house was fine but very vanilla and had boring fixtures and finishes, no personality, and an awkward floor plan," says Humphrey, who just released his first book, "Modern Americana," a field guide for crafting rustic yet urban, old meets new interiors.