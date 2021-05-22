newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Colorado looks to secure series against St. Louis in game 4

By The Associated Press
Porterville Recorder
 4 days ago

Colorado Avalanche (39-13-4, first in the West Division during the regular season) vs. St. Louis Blues (27-20-9, fourth in the West Division during the regular season) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues +177, Avalanche -221; over/under is 5.5. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Avalanche lead series 3-0 BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche look...

www.recorderonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
David Perron
Person
Oskar Sundqvist
Person
Matt Calvert
Person
Carl Gunnarsson
Person
Brayden Schenn
Person
Vince Dunn
Person
Mikko Rantanen
Person
Jacob Macdonald
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Playoffs#The League#The West Division#Avalanche 221#The Colorado Avalanche#The St Louis Blues#The Associated Press#Data Skrive#Sportradar#Game#Nhl Playoffs#Over Under#Lead#Fanduel#Bottom Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
News Break
Sports
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLSportsGrid

NHL Playoff Series Preview: (1) Colorado Avalanche vs. (4) St. Louis Blues

It took the full 56-game schedule, but the Colorado Avalanche managed to climb the West Division mountain and end the season with the best record in the NHL. The Avs tied the Golden Knights with 82 points but finished tops in the league on the strength of having more regulation wins than the Knights. As a result, they have guaranteed home-ice advantage through the playoffs and a first-round matchup with the St. Louis Blues.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

St. Louis Blues Playoff Preview: Round 1 vs. Colorado Avalanche

Well, we officially know now who the St. Louis Blues will be playing in the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. After wrapping up their 2020-21 regular season with a 7-3 over the Minnesota Wild, the St. Louis Blues finish the year with a 27-20-9 mark for 63 points and will take on the first-place Colorado Avalanche.
NHLSt. Cloud Times

St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche Game 2 odds, picks and prediction

The St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche play Game 2 of their Stanley Cup Playoffs first-round series Wednesday. Puck drop is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET at Ball Arena. Below, we analyze the Blues-Avalanche odds and lines, with NHL picks and predictions. The Blues hung tough for 40 minutes, but...
NHLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Wednesday's Wild-St. Louis game recap

1. Ville Husso, Blues: The goaltender was perfect, making 30 saves for his first career shutout. 2. David Perron, Blues: The winger scored and assisted on two other goals. 3. Torey Krug, Blues: The defenseman had a goal and assist. BY THE NUMBERS. 0 Goals by the Wild for the...
MLBbucsdugout.com

Series preview: Pirates visit St. Louis for two games

Radio: KDKA-AM Cardinals SB Nation Site: Viva El Birdos. The Pirates head to St. Louis for a quick two-game series with the Cardinals as the two jockey for position in the NL Central. Here’s a look at what we can expect this week:. Projected Starters. Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EST. JT...
MLBchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates Swept in Two-Game Series at St. Louis

May 19, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco (25) celebrates after hitting a two run home run during the fifth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports. The Pittsburgh Pirates finished off their two game series against...
NHLPorterville Recorder

Colorado takes on St. Louis, seeks 10th straight home win

St. Louis Blues (27-20-9, fourth in the West Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (39-13-4, first in the West Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -322, Blues +253. BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts St. Louis aiming to extend its nine-game home winning streak. The Avalanche are 39-13-4 against division opponents. Colorado leads the league...
NHLspotoncolorado.com

Avs and Blues First-Round Series Shifts to St. Louis for Game 3

After earning a victory in Game 1, the Colorado Avalanche defeated the St. Louis Blues 6-3 at Ball Arena on Wednesday in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round series. The set now shifts to St. Louis for the third contest of the best-of-seven set on Friday at Enterprise Center....
NHLwmay.com

St. Louis Blues Season Review

The St. Louis Blues season came to an end on Sunday as they were swept out of the playoffs by the Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche outscored the Blues 20-7 in the series and highlighted some of the problems the Blues struggled with all season long. Lack of scoring depth was...
NHLdobberhockey.com

Ramblings – Fantasy Hockey outlooks/post-mortems on St. Louis and Washington players (May 24)

I don't think there are any more playoff drafts at this point, but just in case – you can pick up my Playoff Draft List here. Later this week I will set up the shop for pre-sale of next season's items. If you're a subscriber and the payment went through, then you're already signed up for those items as soon as they are ready to download. For anyone else – the Ultimate Fantasy Pack, the Keeper League Pack, etc. will go on sale later this week. Follow me on Twitter for the announcement. This all begins with the Fantasy Prospects Report which is planned for release on July 10, five weeks later than in usual years. The Fantasy Guide release date will be August 14, two weeks later than usual years – but since free agency opens July 28 instead of July 1 this year, that's a pretty fast turnaround. We won't even have a clear idea as to team rosters until August 6th or so.
NHLspotoncolorado.com

Colorado Avalanche Look Ahead In Playoffs After Opening Round Sweep

Colorado Avalanche winger Gabriel Landeskog didn't hesitate in admitting that playing on a line centered by standout Nathan MacKinnon is a blast. "It's definitely one of the best jobs in hockey," Landeskog said. Colorado's top line of MacKinnon, Landeskog and winger... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 16:26. 15:53.
NHLmilehighhockey.com

Wrapping up the 2021 AHL prospect season for the Colorado Eagles

Update: The Avalanche just signed Jean-Luc Foudy to his Entry Level Contract today so they must have been just as impressed with his performance as we were. One of the impacts this unique COVID-19 disrupted season ended up benefiting some of the Colorado Avalanche prospects as they were able to join the Colorado Eagles to play in the AHL and gain professional experience. Some because their leagues such as the OHL not playing at all but the timing of a season which lasted well into May gave others the opportunity to join when their regular teams’ seasons wrapped up. This provided the chance to see many different prospects who were recently drafted or signed to the organization plus a few of the other expected mainstays all competing together wearing the same sweater.
NHLPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Avalanche Complete 4-game Sweep of Blues With 5-2 Win

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Philipp Grubauer made 18 saves and Gabriel Landeskog scored the go-ahead goal in the second period to lift Colorado to a series sweep of the St. Louis Blues with a 5-2 win in Game 4 of the West Division series. Colorado outscored St. Louis 20-7 in the series and trailed for just 7:12 over the four games. Colorado completed its first four-game sweep since beating Vancouver in the quarterfinal round of the 2001 playoffs. Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice for the Blues.