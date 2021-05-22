Cafe Astrology .com

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleYou are a person with integrity, who is forthright and intelligent. You can be somewhat of a perfectionist, and you are often hard on yourself and sometimes others as a result. Your ideas and opinions are strikingly unique and unusual. You are forever learning and sharing what you’ve learned. Famous...

cafeastrology.com
LifestyleArkansas Online

OPINION: Horoscopes by Holiday

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Try not to get too caught up in how important a job is. Commit to the work, whatever it may be, as though the harmony of the universe depends on it. It just might. TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The right mindset helps you cruise unimpeded by...
CelebritiesSun-Journal

Pisces: Distance yourself from people who are challenging or indulgent

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Megan Fox, 35; Tori Spelling, 48; Janet Jackson, 55; Pierce Brosnan, 68. Happy Birthday: You’ll attract innovative individuals this year. A passionate approach to life, love and happiness will bring you one step closer to your dreams, hopes and wishes. Designate more time to nurturing friends, helping relatives and expanding your interests. A healthy attitude will lead to a better lifestyle. Make moderation a priority, creativity your goal, and your intents honesty and integrity. Your numbers are 8, 15, 22, 28, 34, 43, 45.
LifestyleLa Crosse Tribune

Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, May 15

Today’s Birthday (05/15/21). Your status and influence rocket this year. Build strength with consistent practices. Finding financial solutions together this spring sets the stage for rising summer cash flow. Next winter inspires a change in personal direction, before a collaborative effort hits pay dirt. Enjoy the ride. Aries (March 21-April...
CelebritiesRed Bluff Daily News

Horoscopes May 16, 2021: Megan Fox, make moderation a priority

LifestylePost-Star

Horoscopes: May 16

It’s an odd fact of real estate that abandoned houses don’t fare as well as those that have been respectfully and joyfully lived in. Relationships are like houses in that way, and however sturdily they were built, they still require all kinds of upkeep. The moon in domestic Cancer favors the maintenance of the structures and relationships that feel like home.
LifestyleSHAPE

Why You Should Reconsider Astrology Even If You Think It's Fake

I often think that if my dad didn't know his natal chart, I might not be here today. Seriously. In the early '70s, my dad returned to his hometown after grad school armed with not only his Masters degree but also knowledge of his astrological birth chart, which he'd been inspired to teach himself about after a brief visit to a hippie commune. He promptly ran into a family friend who was determined to set him up with her BFF, who they suspected might be my dad's perfect match — in great part thanks to her sun sign, which happened to be the same as my dad's moon sign. During their first meeting, my dad read my mom's chart. And that's when he realized there could be "something really special" between them. Six years later, they tied the knot.
LifestyleGood News Network

This Week’s Inspiring Horoscopes From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week beginning May 20, 2021. Here’s a public service announcement for you Geminis from the planet and god Mercury: You’re under no obligation to be the same person you were three years ago, or six months ago, or last week—or even five minutes ago, for that matter. Mercury furthermore wants you to know that you have been authorized to begin a period of improvisation and experimentation, hopefully guided by a single overriding directive: what feels most fun and interesting to you. In the coming weeks it will be more important to create yourself anew than to know precisely who you are.
CelebritiesPosted by
Indy100

What is astrology really about? Check out our ultimate guide

The study of astrology has always been a booming and fascinating topic of discussion among all age groups. Some people find it helps with self-actualization and helps them to uncover aspects of themselves that they might not have been able to. Celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Beyonce, and Kendall Jenner,...
LifestylePosted by
HelloGiggles

Light Up Your Astrological Fire with These Zodiac Candles

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Zodiac signs are a huge part of our identities, which is why many of us choose to show them off proudly. If you wear your heart on your sleeve like a sentimental Cancer, or you're a social butterfly like a chatty Gemini, own it! But if something like zodiac jewelry (which we're all for), is a little too front and center for you, embrace your zodiac sign with something more subtle, like zodiac candles.
Lifestylekeysweekly.com

BARSTOOL ASTROLOGY: WHAT’S ON YOUR HORIZON?

The best and brightest news this week is the movement of lucky, jolly AF Jupiter into water sign Pisces where it will remain until late July. The effect of this home stay can be felt in flexible collaborations, relentless good vibes and heightened intuition. The whole scene is a lot like a Lisa Frank illustration, albeit with more nudity thanks to Taurus still hanging out in the heavens until May 20th. Jupiter will return to Pisces next year so think of these next few weeks as a buoyant preview of the good times to come.
LifestyleLiterary Hub

Mary Wollstonecraft is a Double Taurus, Or: How an Astrologer Helped Unstick My Novel

Samantha Silva Gets Some Writing Help from an Unconventional Source. It’s pre-pandemic November. I’m in New York on my birthday, a confluence that hasn’t happened in more than a decade, though I’m often in New York, and have a birthday reliably once a year. A friend gives me the present of a session with her long-time astrologer, John, who doesn’t nail everything all the time, but gets uncomfortably close, like when he predicted she’d have plumbing problems and she went home to a flood. The last time I saw him, I wanted to talk about my writing life. It’d been years of heartbreaking near misses as a screenwriter, I told him. What if I wrote a novel? He stared into the middle distance, where I guess all our birth charts live, and said, “Hmm. If you told me today you were writing a novel, I’d say, well, you could try. But five years from now? That I can see.”
Lifestyletillamookcountypioneer.net

ASTROLOGY: Full Moon in Sagittarius May 26th 2021 — The gift of sight

The Full Supermoon in Sagittarius on May 26th at 4:15am PST is a rare and significant celestial event as it is a blood Moon full lunar eclipse! I sure hope the clouds clear because the Moon, who will be so incredibly huge, will gradually turn an intense blood red as it is eclipsed by the shadow of Earth, hence its name.
AstronomyMindBodyGreen

Astrologers Say This Week Is Going To Be A Walk On The Romantic Side

As we cruise into Gemini season, all signs point to a loving week ahead. Here's your horoscope from the AstroTwins. That's when supportive Saturn in Aquarius will lock eyes with radiant, romantic Venus in Gemini. Both planets are parked in buzzy air signs, which fans Cupid's more tempestuous flames. But it's all good because this transit can light a bright fire in our hearts. In our heads, too, since the spark of attraction may build into a legendary love affair!
LifestyleWake Up World

A Door Closes: Astrology Forecast May 23rd – 30th, 2021

This is a week of self-evaluation, truth telling, full disclosure and the removal of outgrown circumstances. A Super Moon lunar eclipse at 5 Sagittarius on the karmic South Node of Fate on Wednesday May 26th is bracketed by Saturn Lord of Time and Karma turning retrograde on Sunday 23rd and Mercury retrograde on Saturday May 29th.The triple event opens a season of dealing with whatever needs to be acknowledged, faced and sorted.
Lifestylethemtnear.com

Mountain Spirit Astrology: Gemini

Light-hearted Gemini is associated with the mind. Modern psychology informs us that the brain is the hardware and the mind is the software. These two are in a feedback loop promoting plasticity. Mercury, the messenger, is the guide for Gemini. He will be reversing in the heavens from 5/29 until 6/22.
Lifestyleseattlespectator.com

Riley’s Astrology Corner: Mercury Retrograde Preparations

Welcome back readers! In this article, I will be sharing some advice on how to adequately prepare for the upcoming Mercury Retrograde beginning May 29. We briefly discussed this event in my previous article but I wanted to give further insight into what the retrograde is all about. Hopefully by the time May 29 rolls around, you’ll feel ready to take on all of the necessary difficulties.