NBN forced to replace almost 50,000 broadband devices damaged by lightning

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBN Co has revealed it has been forced to replace close to 50,000 faulty broadband devices in homes across New South Wales in just four months due to lightning damage. Last week Guardian Australia reported NBN Co had been forced to replace 10,000 modems in the Blue Mountains after they had been fried after being struck by lightning. One resident reporting seeing blue sparks shooting out of the modem during a severe lightning storm this month.

www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Nbn Co#New South Wales#Broadband Internet#Internet Technology#Storm Damage#Internet Access#Nbn Co#Guardian Australia#Senate#Frenchs Forest#Fttc#Penrith#Lightning Damage#Electrical Storms#Copper Wire#Nsw Areas#Service Faults#Replacements People#Boxes
