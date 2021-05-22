newsbreak-logo
Tuolumne, CA

SBA Launches "Getting Back on Track: Help Is Here" Webinar Series to Help America's Small Business Owners & Entrepreneurs

By News Desk
Pine Tree
 4 days ago

Washington, DC… Last Thursday, the U.S. Small Business Administration and the non-profit Public Private Strategies Institute launched a new regional webinar series, “Getting Back on Track: Help is Here,” to provide Main Street entrepreneurs with the information and resources they need to continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The educational webinars will feature speakers from The White House, the SBA, Members of Congress, and small business leaders, and will provide updates on the American Rescue Plan.

