No. 15 Warriors come from behind to defeat No. 2 LSU Eunice
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - The No. 15 East Central Community College Warriors plated eight runs in the final three innings to come from behind and defeat the No. 2 LSU Eunice Bengals, 9-8, on Friday afternoon in Poplarville. With the win, the Warriors force a winner-take-all game set for Saturday, May 22 at 3 p.m. The winner earns Region XXIII Champion honors, but more importantly, pick up a bid to the NJCAA DII Baseball World Series in Enid, Okla.www.wtok.com