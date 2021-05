Kayla Braud might be on the SEC Now broadcast and an ESPN expert these days, but she will never forget the years she spent at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa. Braud was a major player on the 2012 Crimson Tide softball team that won the program's first and – so far –only national championship. She was a three-time All-American, the 2010 SEC freshman of the year and holds the top two single-season batting averages in program history (.505 in 2010 and .471 in 2013).