Spring chinook fishing to open for two days on Snake River near Little Goose Dam
The spring chinook salmon fishing season near Little Goose Dam will reopen Tuesday and Friday. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife closed the season there May 12 after anglers had exhausted the state’s small quota in just three days of fishing. But fisheries managers in the Columbia River Basin recently upgraded their forecast for spring chinook. Prior to the season, they expected a return of 75,200 spring chinook to the mouth of the Columbia River and based seasons off of that forecast. They now are expecting 87,000.lmtribune.com