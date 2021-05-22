Spring chinook fishing to open for two days on Snake River near Little Goose Dam

River Springs Water Park will open at 4 p.m., Friday, June 4 for our 2021 season! Opening day we will be offering a school’s out admission special of only $4. It’s looking like it’s going to be a hot summer and we have a lot in store for you this year. We are excited for everyone to come spend some time with us this year! River Springs features a Lazy River, Climbing Wall, Body Slide, Tube Slide, Zero Depth Pool Area, Activity Pool, Lily Pad Walk and a large concessions area with various snacks and beverages to choose from. River Springs is open seven days a week from 12-7 p.m. for open swim but we offer various other programs including Water Walking, Laps Swim, Water Aerobics and Tiny Tot Time. We are located at 3065 St. Paul Road on the north side of Owatonna, just off of 26th Street. You can find out more information by checking out the Parks and Recreation website at ci.owatonna.mn.us/parkrecreation, becoming a fan of the River Springs Water Park Facebook page or by calling us at 507-774-7370. We look forward to spending the summer with you!