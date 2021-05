The Valley Humane Society has received a $1,500 grant from Petco Love, a nonprofit foundation founded by the Petco national chain of pet stores. “Much of our work centers on keeping dogs and cats out of the shelter in the first place,” said Melanie Sadek, executive director of the Valley Humane Society. “This generous grant from Petco Love will help Valley Humane take a big step toward ensuring lost animals are recovered by the families who love them, instead of ending up in the system.”