Over the past few days, the city of Dublin announced its annual awards on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, to recognize individuals and groups who have contributed significant amounts to the people of Dublin over the past year. Nomination criteria were based on the Dublin Integrity in Action Program’s 10 Characteristics: Responsibility, Respectfulness, Giving, Caring, Positive Attitude, Trustworthiness, Cooperation, Doing One’s Best, Honesty and Self- Discipline. There were 3 awards in total, one for The Young Citizen of the Year, Citizen of the Year, and Organization of the year.