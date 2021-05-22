Stock cars finally get their turn at Texas track
AUSTIN, Texas -- The Circuit of the Americas brought Formula One back to the U.S. with heavy doses of champagne, style and speed that put Texas on the map of world racing. After several years of competing on the racing calendar with F1's annual stop in Austin, NASCAR brings stock car racing to a new road course where the drivers say they're excited to bump their way through the turns and s-curves carved out of rolling scrubland of Central Texas.