newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Stock cars finally get their turn at Texas track

By The Associated Press
Arkansas Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas -- The Circuit of the Americas brought Formula One back to the U.S. with heavy doses of champagne, style and speed that put Texas on the map of world racing. After several years of competing on the racing calendar with F1's annual stop in Austin, NASCAR brings stock car racing to a new road course where the drivers say they're excited to bump their way through the turns and s-curves carved out of rolling scrubland of Central Texas.

www.arkansasonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Keselowski
Person
Tyler Reddick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Cars#Race Track#Track Cars#Stock Car Racing#Off Road Cars#Cota#The Texas Grand Prix#Xfinity#Trucks#Motogp#Indycar#Australian#Texas Motor Speedway#Speedway Motorsports#Heavy Stock Cars#Track Owners#Put Texas#Nascar Drivers#World Racing#F1 Racing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Formula One
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
Related
Austin, TXjayski.com

Pit Boss Grills Sponsoring AJ Allmendinger in Xfinity Race at COTA

Kaulig Racing is proud to announce that it has partnered with Pit Boss® Grills, the fastest growing brand in the grilling industry, for the inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race, the Pit Boss® 250 at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas. “We are blessed to partner with A.J....
Austin, TXPosted by
Speedway Digest

Logan Bearden joins Niece Motorsports for Circuit of the Americas

Austin, Texas native Logan Bearden will join Niece Motorsports for the highly anticipated Toyota Tundra 225 at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) on Sat., May 22, 2021. Bearden, 25, a Super Late Model standout from the West Coast will drive the team’s No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado in the inaugural event with support from Bearden Automotive and Parker Electric.
Austin, TXtireball.com

NASCAR: Circuit of the Americas Weekend Schedule, Race start times

The inaugural NASCAR weekend at Circuit of the Americas takes place this weekend. All three of NASCAR’s top series will be in action in Austin, Texas. NASCAR will run the 20 turn course measuring 3.41 miles, identical to the one which saw F1 events. The track can accommodate 120,000 fans and first opened in 2012.
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
Texas StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin offers a 2023 WR from Texas

Wisconsin football is already beginning to send out 2023 offers, and the Badgers are in on a wide receiver from Texas. Earlier today on Twitter, Kaleb Black announced an offer from the Badgers:. Black resided in Spring, Texas and plays his high school football at Klein Oak. Wisconsin is joined...
Austin, TXdo512.com

Where to Get Stuff Fixed in Austin

Sometimes your favorite pair of shoes get a little run down, your bike gets a flat, or your phone screen cracks... ...hopefully just not all in the same week. But if one of these dilemmas strikes you, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered with a list of local shops that’ll meet just about any repair need. Here's Where to Get Stuff Fixed in Austin.
Texas StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Expected thunderstorms Tuesday force TCU baseball to cancel its game vs. Texas State

TCU baseball has seen another midweek game canceled. This time it happened to be what was scheduled as the final regular-season home game. TCU announced on Monday that its game against Texas State scheduled for Tuesday night has been called off due to expected thunderstorms in the Fort Worth area. It’s the third straight midweek game that has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.
Texas StateLaw.com

Akin Gump Adds More Thompson & Knight Corporate Partners in Texas

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld has added two Thompson & Knight corporate transactions partners in Texas, joining two former colleagues who recently made the same move, as a shakeout affects Thompson & Knight before its planned merger with Holland & Knight. Jesse Betts joined Akin Gump as a partner...