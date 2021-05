MISSOULA — When Jace Tolleson Knee needs to get fired up on the tennis court, there’s one thing that regularly goes through his mind: his older brother. “I think about all the times I took some losses to him, and that’ll definitely get me going for sure,” the Missoula Big Sky senior said Thursday at Playfair Park as his brother Cole Tolleson Knee cheered him on while he wrapped up the No. 1 seed for next week’s boys tennis divisional tournament.