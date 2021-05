So far, cryptocurrencies have done well in 2021. While Bitcoin and other mainstream cryptos were rising earlier, Elon Musk’s U-turn on Bitcoin hit the currency hard. However, many altcoins are still surging. Shiba Inu, created as a joke on another meme cryptocurrency, rose rapidly about two weeks ago and soared more than 2,000 percent in a matter of a few days. Now, the crypto is down more than 75 percent from its May 10 high. What is Shiba Inu's (SHIB) price prediction and will it rise or fall?