NJ Is Expected To Drop Indoor Mask Mandate Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
New Jersey is expected to drop its indoor mask mandates ahead of Memorial Day weekend, according to nj.com. By next Friday, May 28, the Garden State will likely no longer be the only holdout in the tri-state area when it comes to adopting the CDC’s mask guidance. The announcement that vaccinated individuals will no longer be required to wear masks in restaurants, stores and other indoor spaces could come as early as Monday.www.njfamily.com