Public Health

NJ Is Expected To Drop Indoor Mask Mandate Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

By Ronnie Koenig
njfamily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey is expected to drop its indoor mask mandates ahead of Memorial Day weekend, according to nj.com. By next Friday, May 28, the Garden State will likely no longer be the only holdout in the tri-state area when it comes to adopting the CDC’s mask guidance. The announcement that vaccinated individuals will no longer be required to wear masks in restaurants, stores and other indoor spaces could come as early as Monday.

Public HealthPosted by
94.3 The Point

NJ ends outdoor masking requirement in public places

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signed an executive order repealing the state's general outdoor masking requirement. But rules about masking in indoor public places remains in place. The state's outdoor masking policy had called for masks to be worn when social distancing was impossible. The virus is less...
EducationAP

Murphy: NJ schools will open full-time, in person in fall

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Defending New Jersey's outlier to maintain an indoor mask mandate to fight COVID-19, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday also announced the state's schools will be open full-time and in person come the new school year. The August executive order allowing schools to offer remote and...
Public Healthburlingtoncountytimes.com

Travelers entering New Jersey no longer have to quarantine

Travelers entering the state will no longer be required to quarantine as of today, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday. The lifting of the travel advisory means out-of-state travelers visiting New Jersey or residents returning home from travel will no longer have to quarantine for a period of time. Murphy asked...
Public HealthPosted by
SoJO 104.9

NJ’s Post-Travel Quarantine Mandate Has Finally Been Lifted

Good news for everyone who has a vacation planned for out of state this year. In a press conference Monday morning, Governor Phil Murphy has revealed that the mandate requiring for you to quarantine upon returning to the state of New Jersey is now lifted for those that are vaccinated and for those that can provide a negative COVID-19 test within 3 days.
Educationphillyvoice.com

All New Jersey schools expected to fully reopen next fall

The days of remote learning will be a thing of the past for New Jersey students come next school year. All New Jersey schools will be required to reopen for full-time, in-person instruction next fall, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday. An executive order signed last summer that allowed school districts...
TravelNJBIZ

NJ lifting COVID travel restrictions, quarantine rules

New Jersey is fully lifting its pandemic-related travel restrictions and quarantine requirements, Gov. Phil Murphy announced on May 17. These new rules go into effect immediately, after the quarantine requirements were dropped for fully vaccinated New Jerseyans. Those mirrored similar guidelines put out by the CDC that fully vaccinated people can freely travel across the nation without testing or self-quarantine.