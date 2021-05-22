newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Home of the Week: Lakeside Residence by Graham Baba Architects

nuvomagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the foundation and location of a house are strong, hope for its renovation should be too. Here, Graham Baba Architects has restored a 1960s beachfront cabin on Seattle’s Mercer Island. Originally closed off from the expansive water views, the structure has been rethought to open the living space to the sea.

nuvomagazine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakeside#Baba#Floor Space#Photography Interior#Open Space#Japanese#Terry Hunziker Inc#Home#Low Slung Furniture#Living Rooms#Lighter Oak Millwork#Corten Steel Siding#Stone#Living Space#Doors#Variously Stained Cedar#Gentle Wood#Polished Concrete#Ornamental Grilles#Seattle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Designbaltimorenews.net

How Architects can Help You Achieve Your Dream Home

Building a house entails a lot of things but it begins from drawing up plans that determine the way it will be built. These plans are called house plans or blueprints. They are drawings that show the different features of a building and its specifications. They help to define how...
Real Estatecincinnatimagazine.com

A Historic, Sun-Filled Paradise in North Avondale

Hidden among a grove of mature trees, this historic North Avondale stunner has been updated with loads of modern amenities that have us swooning. The white stucco home hardly blends in against the backdrop of trees and shrubs, but thoughtful hunter green trim beautifully ties in with the surrounding greenery.
Bridgehampton, NYplainmagazine.com

This Hamptons Home is a Modern Version of the Classic Saltbox Silhouette

With its distinctive pitched roof and outstanding array of windows that stretch from ground to ceiling, the Modern Saltbox by Sarah Jacoby Architect was inspired by the silhouette of the saltbox, an architectural style commonly used throughout Long Island’s Eastern End. Displaying elements both classic and contemporary, the home strikingly...
Interior Designveranda.com

12 Designer Staircases That Will Inspire You to Paint the Stairs

Want to bring some color and flair into your home? Try painting the stairs! Especially if you're feeling timid about committing to a bold wall color, taking your favorite blue hues and lush green shades to the stairs is a whimsical way to bring in small dose of a bold, non-neutral color. While choosing the right paint color (or colors!) for your stairs may seem intimidating, we've reached out to the pros for inspiration from some of their favorite projects—and for tips on what colors work best. From Annie Sloan's dreamy countryside home in Oxford, England to Matthew Carter's chic Bahamian cottage, here are the colors we love most for achieving beautiful painted stairs.
Interior DesignPosted by
Architectural Digest

7 Hotels With Remarkably Influential Interior Design

There are plenty of hotels around the world with beautiful, eye-catching designs, but far fewer with interiors so thought-out that they actually changed the design conversation. We wanted to go beyond surface-level looks and dig deeper into the legacies of the hotels that represent bold thinking and visionary design. Many of them have been refreshed over the years, and a couple have closed for good, but most are still bookable. Here are seven hotels with interiors that broke the mold.
Home & GardenWashingtonian.com

DC Architect Carmel Greer Is Selling Her Incredibly Stylish Home

Carmel Greer only finished designing and building her family’s seven-bedroom house in DC’s Kent neighborhood in 2019. But the architect and owner of District Design says Covid made her and her husband realize they could do much of their jobs remotely. So, in the middle of the pandemic last winter, they bought a farm and vineyard in Albemarle County, near Charlottesville. “We have family there,” says Greer. “It’s so gorgeous, and we always thought we’d move there, maybe when we’re older. But we never thought we’d be able to move there so soon.”
DesignInterior Design

Sculptural Steel Elements Define a Moscow Home by Maxim Kashin Architects

This 16th-floor flat, located in a new residential building on Moscow’s Golden Mile, makes a gallerylike first impression. “A white 3D canvas with metallic installations in it,” is how architect Maxim Kashin describes the dwelling, designed in homage to Russian Suprematism—specifically the art movement’s founder, Kazimir Malevich. Kashin, a native Muscovite who founded his seven-person studio in 2013 following a master’s.
architizer.com

Tide Side: 6 Coastal Designs That Use Water as an Architectural Element

Architects: Showcase your next project through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. The presence of water has an unexplainable way of drawing us in. The sense of calm or joy felt when people are near water is well documented, but when asked, there are not many people who could pinpoint why it makes them feel uplifted — it just does. Water is emotive and turbulent; it can be still and calm or rough and unpredictable. In this sense, it is relatable to the human psyche and the vast breadth of emotion we feel every day. Comprising over 71% of our planet, water landscapes can soothe us, invigorate us and nourish us. Water is the most omnipresent substance on earth, and along with air, it’s the primary ingredient for supporting life as we know it. Perhaps it is for this reason that we feel inherently connected to it.
Lifestylehomeadore.com

Fielding House by Cheshire Architects

Fielding House is a mid-century modern home located in Auckland, New Zealand, recently designed by Cheshire Architects. The house is a glazed pavilion siting in the dunescape above a coastal golf links. The two planes of roof and main floor are joined by three timber clad conic forms that house fireplace, bathrooms and kitchen. A partial lower floor is reached by lift and houses guest suite, garage, storage and plant room.
Interior Designhomedit.com

French Country Bedding Ideas to Spruce Up Your Bedroom

The French country style is often confused with farmhouse because they are both characterized by the integration of natural materials and antiques, but they are two very different styles. The French country style focuses more on feminist vibes, being airy and very soft, whereas the farmhouse style is rather casual...
houseandgarden.co.uk

A mindfully redesigned and extended Victorian villa

Sometimes what you wish for is not what will actually make you happy. Such was the case for the owners of this Victorian house, who had imagined life in a stucco Georgian terrace but, through circumstance and love of their local area, found themselves deciding to stay put in their double-fronted villa on a leafy south London avenue.
Interior DesignRefinery29

This Toronto Apartment Is A California-Inspired DIY Heaven

In Refinery29’s Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennials. Today, tarot reader and entrepreneur Robin Daprato shows us how she turned her Toronto apartment into a California-inspired, DIY sanctuary. Just steps from the hustle of West Queen West in Toronto’s so-hip-it-hurts Trinity...
Visual ArtArchDaily

Periscope Toilet / Hexia Architects

Background. Periscope toilet scattered around the Ginkgo swan lake were committed to building a new city to experience future life with harmonious coexistence of ecology and nature, wisdom and technology, integration of art and humanity. Concept. Toilet is the most private space. We hope that users could enjoy the time...
Interior Designdesignboom.com

three volumes cluster around open courtyard in new zealand home by cheshire architects

‘awaawaroa bay’ by cheshire architects is an off grid home in new zealand composed of three small volumes. each housing a different domestic function, the three small buildings cluster around an open, sun-drenched courtyard that forms the heart of the project. together, the spaces form ‘a family of related but not identical siblings,’ that extend out towards the courtyard to blur the boundaries between inside and outside.
Home & Gardentheurbantwist.com

Klik Klak Futon: What Is It?

Klick klak futons are a modern take on the traditional sleepers of years past. Turn any area in your home into a spot for guests to sleep. A klick klak futon, also called a klick klak sleeper or a klick klak couch, is a modern and more comfortable take on the traditional futons of years past. They are an excellent way to upgrade a space, effectively turning virtually any area in the home into a spot for guests to sleep. Whether your in-laws visit frequently or your cross-country friends from college are looking for a place to crash on a weekend getaway, klick klak futons provide the functionally you’re looking for in a pull-out sleeper while making your guests feel more at home. Best of all, they pose all the benefits of having a guest bedroom while fitting inconspicuously into your office, living room, den, or finished basement decor.
Food & DrinksInterior Design

Maurizio Lai Uses Geometric Light to Shape Sushi Club Restaurant Near Milan

For Italian architect Maurizio Lai, the goal of restaurant design is to create an experience of “shapes and atmospheres,” using aesthetics as a tool of recognizable branding. In his fifth collaboration with Sushi Club, a Japanese gastronomic restaurant group based in Northern Italy, Lai’s design for the brand's Cesano Maderno location is a study on geometric lighting. The space, which includes two floors, centers around a hanging light fixture made from delicate glass blades, which amplify beams of light in every direction courtesy of mezzanine mirror walls.
homeadore.com

Garnier Residence by Dupont Blouin Architects

Garnier Residence is a mid-century modern apartment located in Monteral, Canada, designed in 2021 by Dupont Blouin Architects. Inspired by the “mid-century modern” style, the Garnier residence located in the trendy Plateau Mont-Royal neighborhood in Montreal Qc is an atypical renovation where the beauty of the materials is at the service of singular spaces that redraw the boundaries between public and private.
Interior Designhomeadore.com

Carbonado Residence 1 by 23DC Architects

Carbonado Residence 1 is a contemporary house located in Panipat, India, designed in 2021 by 23DC Architects. Residence 1 is the first project in the 23DC’s Carbonado Series which is inspired by “Carbonado”, commonly known as the Black Diamond, the rare gem. The house stands in recently and exclusively developed area of Ansal Sushant city of Panipat, Haryana. The prospect of the client is to explore the expression of architects who could read the surroundings and design unrepeated and unique.
Interior Designthechronicle-online.com

How to Create the Perfect Outdoor Living (and Work) Room

Spring is here, and it’s time for pandemic-weary homeowners to ready yards and landscapes for backyarding. Yes, backyarding is a word – and one that we all need right now. The pandemic thrust us into a new reality, and the backyard has a starring role. With a year of limitations on where we go, how we gather, and who we connect with, yards and other managed landscapes became a safe haven.