What Hollywood Gets Wrong About Truckers

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there’s one type of driver that a person shouldn’t upset on the road, it’s a truck driver, since typically those driving big rigs are towing loads that weigh in excess of tens of thousands of pounds, and they’re doing their best to keep that load safe and secure while watching out for everyone on the road. But in the movies and on TV it’s pretty common to see people mess with truckers or feel that because these drivers are handling big, slow-moving vehicles that they should just pull to the side and let traffic pass more often than not. Of course, in Hollywood, the truckers get to have their way quite often and some of them even manage to get pretty violent or at least get a measure of payback without getting into too much trouble. In the real world, you really don’t want to mess with a trucker since one, their rig will normally outweigh yours by several tons if not more, two, they do communicate and at times will come to each other’s aid or at least call the authorities if need be, and three, it’s just not polite since what they’re hauling is usually needed at a set location at a set time. Truckers are essential to this country since they deliver goods all over the nation, and while it looks cool in the movies to see truckers on the road getting into all sorts of trouble, in real life it becomes a huge inconvenience for a lot of people if someone decides to mess around with a trucker.

