W. Morrissey: I Want To Wrestle Kenny Omega

By Jack Atkins
cultaholic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRefreshed, invigorated, and motivated, W. Morrissey is back in a big way, and has been tearing through IMPACT Wrestling since landing in the IMPACT Zone in April. The former Big Cass has already crossed the likes of Willie Mack and Rich Swann, but as he told Inside the Ropes, there’s a dream opponent on his list:

cultaholic.com
