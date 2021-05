The Husky seniors weren’t going to let this be their final game. A pair of fourth-years shined — Pat Moore tossed her first career no-hitter and Noelle Hee drove in four runs, while super senior Sis Bates had two hits, two RBI and two spectacular defensive grabs to preserve the no-no. Bates, Morganne Flores, Taryn Atlee (who also had a big contribution with a 3-for-3 night), and Kaija Gibson are out of eligibility after this season, but most of UW’s true fourth-year players are not planning to utilize their extra year of eligibility — only Gabbie Plain will return to UW in 2022, while Moore, Hee, Livy Schiele and Emma Helm will not.