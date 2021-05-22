Summer heat continues; Chance for storms arrives next week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Summer heat continues

Very High UV Index Sunday

Chance for storms arrives next week

>>TRACK THE CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

SATURDAY: A few clouds around, staying mild and muggy. Lows dip to the lower to middle 60s.

SUNDAY: A very warm and muggy for Sunday afternoon. Highs in the middle to upper 80s with sunshine for the afternoon. Slight chance of an isolated downpour or thundershower in the afternoon and evening.

MONDAY: Another hot day with highs in the upper 80s. Scattered clouds will a passing shower or storm possible, mainly north of I-70.

TUESDAY: Sunny during the day, continued summer heat and humidity with highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorm possible during the afternoon. Cooling off with highs in low 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few more showers and storms possible. Highs around 80 degrees.