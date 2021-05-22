newsbreak-logo
Environment

Summer heat continues; Chance for storms arrives next week

By WHIO Staff
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
 7 days ago
QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Summer heat continues
  • Very High UV Index Sunday
  • Chance for storms arrives next week

>>TRACK THE CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

SATURDAY: A few clouds around, staying mild and muggy. Lows dip to the lower to middle 60s.

SUNDAY: A very warm and muggy for Sunday afternoon. Highs in the middle to upper 80s with sunshine for the afternoon. Slight chance of an isolated downpour or thundershower in the afternoon and evening.

MONDAY: Another hot day with highs in the upper 80s. Scattered clouds will a passing shower or storm possible, mainly north of I-70.

TUESDAY: Sunny during the day, continued summer heat and humidity with highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorm possible during the afternoon. Cooling off with highs in low 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few more showers and storms possible. Highs around 80 degrees.

ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

