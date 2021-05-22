Creighton walks off Xavier in the 10th to salvage doubleheader split and keep regular season championship hopes alive

Luke Franzoni had bludgeoned Creighton with his bat all weekend, but in a twist of fate his glove helped them on the final play of the second leg of Saturday’s doubleheader at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha. Playing in on the edge of the grass with the runners on second and third with one out, Xavier’s super slugging first baseman watched as Parker Upton’s bouncing ball down the line got past his glove and allowed pinch-runner Cam Frederick to score easily from third base to give the Bluejays a 3-2 win, salvaging a split of the two Saturday games and setting up a championship Saturday in the Big East.