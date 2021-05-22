newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Why Eternals' Diversity Is Not Forced, According To Salma Hayek

thedirect.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Studios has developed a knack over the years for making some of the best casting decisions in the business with its upcoming superhero releases. This is continuing to be the case in Phase 4, especially in terms of debut franchises like Shang-Chi and Eternals coming in September and November.

thedirect.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Madden
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Kumail Nanjiani
Person
Chloé Zhao
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eternals#Superhero Movies#New Marvel Superhero#Film Star#Hollywood Stars#Mcu#Eternals Crew#Casting#Artists#Theaters#Ageism#Debut Franchises#Kingo#Variety#People#Landscape#Diversity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesYardbarker

Salma Hayek News

Salma Hayek revealed in a new Variety cover story that two directors informed her she wasn’t getting a job on their movies solely because she is a Mexican actress, despite both filmmakers admitting she was the best actress for those roles. Salma Hayek says she nearly died from secret COVID-19...
Public Healthgmanetwork.com

Salma Hayek reveals she almost died while battling COVID-19

Salma Hayek just revealed that she almost died after contracting COVID-19. The 54-year-old actress opened up about her “near-fatal” battle with the disease in a recently-published interview with Variety magazine. “My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it was so bad. I said, ‘No, thank you. I’d...
Public HealthPosted by
E! News

Salma Hayek Recalls Near-Fatal Battle With Coronavirus

Watch: Salma Hayek Loved Playing Over-the-Top HBIC in "Like a Boss" Salma Hayek almost died of the coronavirus. On Wednesday, May 19, Variety reported that the 54-year-old star of the upcoming thriller House of Gucci revealed that she spent most of 2020 recovering from a near-fatal case of COVID-19. The trade outlet said Hayek, a married mother of 13-year-old daughter Valentina, quarantined in a room in her house for about seven weeks and was even put on oxygen at one point.
Public Healthperiodicaltoday.com

Salma Hayek Says She Was Near To COVID Death Bed!!

Actor Salma Hayek has publicly told about her weekslong, near-fatal battle with coronavirus — and she still has not fully recovered a year later. In a new interview with Variety, the Mexican star recalled isolating herself for seven weeks inside a room at her London home after contracting the coronavirus in the early days of the pandemic.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Eternals:’ Watch the First Trailer for Chloé Zhao’s Marvel Movie

Marvel Studios has released the first trailer for Chloé Zhao’s “Eternals,” which is set to release in theaters on Nov. 5. The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest space outing will follow an immortal alien race, called the Eternals, who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years. The heroes possess different powers and abilities, including super strength and the ability to fly.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Reactions to seeing Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

This Monday, May 3, it was presented as one of those special days that is usually taken Marvel Cinematic Universe to surprise his fans around the world, through social networks. There we had the announcements of the premieres of the next films that will make up Phase 4, where we find Eternals, with Salma Hayek Y Angelina Jolie in its cast. Check out some reactions to seeing them in the MCU!
MoviesHypebae

Marvel's First 'Eternals' Trailer Reveals Epic Cast

Marvel just released a first look at Eternals, a star-studded epic telling the story of Earth’s earliest, most powerful superheroes. Directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao, the film sees the clan of immortal warriors reunite to protect humankind from the Deviants, a tribe of super-villains. Though the trailer doesn’t reveal much...
Moviesasumetech.com

Eternals Trailer Out! Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek & Team With Chloé Zhao Welcome Us To The Most Magnificent World In The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel Studios debuted the exciting teaser trailer and new poster for “Eternals,” the third film in the MCU’s Phase Four, coming to cinemas soon, and directed by Academy Award®–winner Chloé Zhao. Feel free to share them both with your readers. Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” welcomes an exciting new team of Super-Heroes...
MoviesVulture

Marvel’s Eternals Teaser Shows Us Angelina Jolie As a Zillion-Year-Old

“Throughout the years, we have never interfered … until now.” That’s what one of the Eternals says in the teaser for Marvel Studios’ Eternals, and we’re not buying it. We see these ageless celestial beings land on Earth in ancient times and gift humans technologies like irrigation and knives. “We have helped them progress.” Which one is it, Salma Hayek? Zero-interference or occasionally oopsy-doopsy inventing agriculture? We won’t dwell on this, though, because it’s a Chloe Zhao comic book movie and it doesn’t have to make sense and it only has to look beautiful and feel emotionally resonant, and this teaser does both. Hayek plays the leader of these beings, whose ranks include Angelina Jolie, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan, Swole Kumail Nanjiani, and Gemma Chan. There’s also Richard Madden, who gives the group a laugh when he suggests he wants to be an Avenger. Don’t be silly, Richard Madden! Then we wouldn’t be able to tell you and Sebastian Stan apart! Eternals is out in November, giving you plenty of time to rewatch The Old Guard beforehand and build a comparative argument.
MoviesIGN

Marvel Studios' Eternals - Official Teaser Trailer

Check out the teaser trailer for Marvel's Eternals. The epic story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's oldest enemy, The Deviants. Marvel's Eternals stars Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harington plays Dane Whitman. Marvel's Eternals, directed by Chloé Zhao, arrives in theaters on November 5, 2021.
Movieswomenandhollywood.com

Teaser Watch: Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, & Gemma Chan Are Immortal Superheroes in Chloé Zhao’s “Eternals”

Chloé Zhao is following up her intimate portrait of a modern-day nomad with a Marvel blockbuster. The history-making “Nomadland” director’s latest, “Eternals,” is slated to hit theaters November 5. A teaser just dropped for the star-studded pic about immortal beings who live among humans, shaping Earth’s history and civilizations. “We...
Moviesabouther.com

Syrian Actor Stars Alongside Hollywood Royalty In This Marvel Flick

Teasing fans, Marvel just released a short trailer for its highly anticipated new movie, “Eternals” and it stars Syrian refugee-turned-actor, Zain Al Rafeea, who joins an A-list cast of the likes of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Richard Madden. Rafeea was first seen on the big screen when he starred...
Moviesq95fm.net

Marvel drops the first trailer for upcoming film “Eternals”starring Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek

Marvel debuted the teaser trailer for the upcoming film, “The Eternals.” The movie marks the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the first movie in the franchise since “Spider-Man: Far From Home” dropped in 2019. “Eternals” is the first major Hollywood film from Academy Award-winner Chloé Zhao, whose film “Nomadland” won both best picture and best director at the 2021 Oscars.
MoviesEmpire

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard: Salma Hayek On Embracing Swearing A Little Too Much – Exclusive

If there are two people who know how to swear up a storm in the movies, it’s Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds – just look at their performances in Pulp Fiction and the Deadpool movies, respectively, for the power of their profanity in full flow. And so, sharing the screen with the pair of them in a foul-mouthed action-comedy like upcoming sequel Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard means embracing all kinds of F-bombs and flowery linguistics – as Salma Hayek found out. She’s Sonia, the titular ‘wife’ of Jackson’s character in the sequel to 2017’s The Hitman’s Bodyguard, teaming up with the pair for an action-comedy of fiery fights and explosive dialogue.