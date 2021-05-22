Around the House: Tips for painting your fireplace

If you’re debating painting your home’s exterior yourself or hiring a professional, there are a number of things to consider before you start sampling color swatches. First, it’s worth examining the scope of the project and evaluating the time and effort it will take to complete. Professional painters usually have top-notch equipment and years of experience to get exterior house painting done fast and done right, which may not be the case for a beginning or intermediate DIYer. Second, consider the budget for this project and what new materials may cost. Ladders, brushes, sprayers, scaffolding, and drop cloths can add up quickly. A third consideration to keep in mind is the potential hazards or roadblocks that may keep you from taking on the job yourself. Water damage, tricky landscaping, and dangerous angles are important elements to keep in mind when deciding whether to hire a professional.