newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Around the House: Tips for painting your fireplace

spotoncolorado.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Ken: My old fireplace is dark red and doesn't fit in to my color scheme any more. How do I paint it? What color would you suggest? - Jan...

spotoncolorado.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Painting#Color Scheme#House#Dear Ken#Jan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
News Break
Paintings
Related
Interior DesignSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

5 ways to add color to your home without paint

Let's face it: Most people don't enjoy painting their home. And if you ask your friends to help you, they won't exactly be eager to do so. So how can you bring a splash of color to your house without paint? Realtor.com has a few ideas. The website gathered nine methods for bringing color into your space. Best of all, these ideas don't involve covering your furniture in plastic and waiting hours for your walls to dry.
Home & Gardencommunalnews.com

How to Find A Simples Fireplace For Your Home?

A fireplace cannot increase the temperature of more than one room. When shopping for a product, don't buy the version that relies on a fan to dissipate heat into the atmosphere. According to experts, these products are not effective and can cause more harm than good to users. If you...
Interior DesignPosted by
BobVila

Should You DIY or Hire a Pro for Exterior House Painting?

If you’re debating painting your home’s exterior yourself or hiring a professional, there are a number of things to consider before you start sampling color swatches. First, it’s worth examining the scope of the project and evaluating the time and effort it will take to complete. Professional painters usually have top-notch equipment and years of experience to get exterior house painting done fast and done right, which may not be the case for a beginning or intermediate DIYer. Second, consider the budget for this project and what new materials may cost. Ladders, brushes, sprayers, scaffolding, and drop cloths can add up quickly. A third consideration to keep in mind is the potential hazards or roadblocks that may keep you from taking on the job yourself. Water damage, tricky landscaping, and dangerous angles are important elements to keep in mind when deciding whether to hire a professional.
Home & GardenTrendHunter.com

Haute Harmonious Fireplaces

The Wittus 'Shaker' wood stove is a modern take on the classic living space fireplace that would provide users with a stylish unit that doesn't skimp when it comes to multifunctional design. The fireplace is constructed using black steel and comes in two options that include either a short table or a bench to accommodate different preferences. This acts as a more interactive unit for the home that will deliver functionality and ambience for consumers of all ranges to enjoy.
Interior DesignDomaine

How to Paint Your Garage Floor for an Easy Refresh

There's a good chance your garage floor is one of the scarier-looking parts of your home. It can get beat up from daily wear-and-tear, not to mention vehicle traffic and weeks-long DIYs. But, it doesn't have to look so grungy—consider giving your garage a facelift by painting its floor. A...
Gardeninginews.co.uk

Top tips for getting your plants back on track with summer around the corner

Remedy cold-weather damage, fill border gaps with flower seeds, make a potted-herb garden and treat yourself to tender shrubs as summer approaches. Indoors, houseplants will appreciate rising light levels. 1. Cold spring. Unusually cold weather has temporarily held back plants and led to some yellowing due to slow nutrient uptake...
Home & Gardenhealthdigest.com

Why The Paint In Your House Could Be Making You Sick

For many of us, our home serves as a safe space and a sanctuary from the outside world. What it should not do, is make you sick. Unfortunately, there is more than one way a home-inspired illness can happen. According to The Healthy, houses can be filled with toxic dust, poor ventilation, and wall-to-wall carpet containing potential allergy triggers.
Home & GardenFood & Wine

You Can Finally Paint Your House to Look Like a Dunkin'

Food and beverage companies collaborating with brands from outside the industry have become all the rage. Some of these partnerships are inherently exciting: Game of Thrones meets Scotch whisky? Why not! Sure, others can be as boring as watching paint dry. But an unlikely collab has just been announced for which watching paint dry is the excitement. Dunkin' has teamed up with the online paint retailer Backdrop for official pink and orange interior house paints.
Interior Designthespruce.com

How to Whitewash a Fireplace

A whitewashed fireplace has a distinctive look. Whitewash certainly doesn't offer the look of fresh paint—that's a solid color—nor is it the look of chipped paint. Whitewash has an appealing, hazy-white, translucent appearance that hovers somewhere between showing and not showing you the brick. It's also an appearance that you can achieve quite easily and inexpensively on your own fireplace.
Interior Designlifesavvy.com

Paint Your Bathroom This Color to Raise Your Home’s Value

Those looking to sell their home might want to pay particular attention to the bathroom. According to a new analysis from Zillow, bathroom color can have an effect on price. In the analysis, Zillow found that blue bathrooms can add 1.3% extra value to your home. That doesn’t sound like a lot until you consider a home’s price tag. On average, a blue bathroom can result in a $5,440 price increase. Not too shabby, right? But here’s the catch. You need to be sure that you’re choosing the right shade of blue.
Lifestyletheinspiredroom.net

Life Lately: Scenes From Around Our House

It’s been awhile since I’ve done a Life Lately post, so I thought I’d catch up before this season gets away from us. Time sure flies, doesn’t it? We had such a wonderful Mother’s Day weekend, my parents were able to come stay at our home for the first time in over a year! We’ve been down to visit them several times (they live in Portland) but with all that happened in 2020, they weren’t able to come stay with us until now.
Home & Garden21oak.com

5 washable paint brands perfect for your kitchen walls

Keeping kitchen walls clean can be challenging; between food spatte. rs from cooking or children spilling, food can wind up everywhere. If you’re looking to refresh your kitchen walls, or want an excuse to try out a new color, washable paint is a great way to update your kitchen. We’ve put together a list of our favorite brands and colors to help you in your search for the perfect washable hue.
GardeningKKTV

Tips for planting your new trees

Sponsored - We have some tips for planting your new trees. This 11 Connects video will give you the details. Visit http://www.coloradotreefarmnursery.com/ to find out more.
Home & Gardenrealtybiznews.com

Seven “Must Do” Tips For Selling Your House in Summer

Wondering what potential buyers are looking for when buying a home in Summer? Before you put your house on the market, there’s a bit more than market research, freshen-up paint, and cleaning that needs to go on. Face it, selling a house during the vacation season can be challenging enough. Here are a few seasonal things many sellers may not have thought of.
Home & Gardenhomebuilding.co.uk

Best Bathroom Paint: 8 Smart Buys to Spruce up Your Space

Choosing the best bathroom paint for your space will work two-fold – it’ll freshen up your room without breaking the bank and it’ll help keep moisture and mould from causing unsightly marks on your walls and ceilings. But, there’s a whole host of ranges out there so how do you...