newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

'Lying now, or lying then?' Juries mull recanted statements.

By SAMANTHA MELAMED, The Philadelphia Inquirer
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first time Derrick Spivey learned about “Bradying” was at his own preliminary hearing, facing a charge of first-degree murder. The sole witness at the 2009 hearing was a former high school classmate of Spivey’s who, a year earlier, had signed a statement that Spivey fatally shot Marvin Hudson, 21. Now that witness, Rahman “Rock” Isaac, testified that his statement was a fabrication by detectives, one that he’d signed under duress. In fact, he testified, he had ducked for cover and did not see who shot Hudson.

www.sfgate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#Juries#Murder Charges#Court Hearing#No Criminal Charges#Criminal Homicide#Municipal Court#Commonwealth#Boston College#Conviction Philly#Karefe Cover#Homicide Unit#Superior Court#Recanted Statements#Prior Statements#Recanting Witnesses#Improper Testimony#Wrongful Convictions#Homicide Investigations#First Degree Murder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Ethics
Related
Flathead County, MTFlathead Beacon

Court Denies Motion to Dismiss Murder Charge in Hillious Case

Flathead County District Court Judge Robert Allison has denied a motion by the attorney for accused murderer Bradley Hillious to dismiss the charge against him on the grounds that the state’s release of Amanda Hillious’ body for cremation constituted improper destruction of evidence, despite the fact that Bradley authorized the cremation.
Boston, MABoston Globe

Boston police sergeant arraigned on assault, battery charge

A Boston police sergeant was arrested on an assault and battery charge and has been ordered by a judge to stay away from his wife and children, the Norfolk district attorney’s office said. Brian Dunford of Milton was arraigned in Quincy District Court Tuesday, according to David Traub, a spokesman...
Congress & CourtsNew Jersey Globe

NJ Supreme Court dismisses roughly 300,000 old cases

The New Jersey Supreme Court dismissed roughly 300,000 old cases related to driver’s license suspensions through an order released Tuesday. The order dismissed cases involving active driver’s license suspensions dated before Jan. 1, 1994. Those suspensions will be revoked, and arrest warrants issued where defendants failed to appear will also be cancelled.
Nashville, TNNashville Scene

Man Arrested and Charged for 2000 Killing After DA Disavows Previous Conviction

When Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk earlier this month disavowed the conviction of a man named Paul Garrett for the 2000 murder of a Nashville sex worker, they didn't just say that police and prosecutors 20 years ago got the wrong guy. A report from the office's Conviction Review Unit also made clear that at least some police officers and prosecutors have believed for some time that they knew who Velma Tharpe's real killer was.
Detroit, MImichiganradio.org

Raymond Gray freed from prison 48 years after Detroit murder

Raymond Gray was released from the Muskegon Correctional Facility on Tuesday, after serving more than 48 years for a murder he always insisted he didn’t commit. Gray was convicted of first-degree murder in the Detroit shooting death of Ruben Bryant in 1973, based solely on eyewitness testimony. One of those...
Lawkwhi.com

SEVEN PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT THIS WEEK

Seven people pled guilty and were sentenced in District Court by Judge Carson Campbell this week. Randy R. Johnson, 39 of Spring, had his probation revoked after a hearing and was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a Possession of a Controlled Substance conviction in 2014. David Earl Scott,...
Missouri StateNWI.com

Missouri killer seeking firing squad loses high court appeal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear an appeal from a Missouri death row inmate who is seeking execution by firing squad. Over the dissent of the three liberal justices, the court left in place a lower court ruling against inmate Ernest Johnson that could allow him to be executed by lethal injection. He is on death row for killing three convenience store workers in Columbia, Missouri, in 1994.
Elizabeth City, NCrccatalyst.com

Calls for federal action in Andrew Brown Jr. case

Leaders say justice denied and public confidence undermined by lack of criminal charges against deputies who fatally shot Brown. Protesters march in Elizabeth City after the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown, Jr. by Pasquotank County Sheriff’s deputies. Calvin Adkins / Carolina Public Press. Local and state leaders called for federal...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Forbes

Supreme Court Closes Fourth Amendment Loophole That Let Cops Seize Guns Without Warrants

In a unanimous decision, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to give police “an open-ended license” to enter homes and seize firearms without a warrant. Allowing such searches, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote for the court in Caniglia v. Strom, would infringe on the “very core” of the Fourth Amendment, which guarantees “the right of a man to retreat into his own home and there be free from unreasonable governmental intrusion.”
ReligionPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Supreme Court sides with Davenport church in defamation case

In weighing a defamation case against an Iowa church, the state’s Supreme Court has upheld a decision limiting court involvement in religious matters. The case was initiated in 2017 by Ryan Koster, a former member of Harvest Bible Chapel, a nondenominational Christian church in Davenport. In 2005, Koster began attending the church, where he later met […] The post Iowa Supreme Court sides with Davenport church in defamation case appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Minneapolis, MNBoston Globe

Excessive force, police lies, and videotape

On May 25, 2020, the Minneapolis Police Department lied. “Man dies after a medical incident during a police interaction,” said the police department’s official statement. Nothing in its nearly 200 words about a handcuffed suspect who “appeared to be in medical distress” was true. Of course, George Floyd’s “medical distress”...