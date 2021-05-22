'Lying now, or lying then?' Juries mull recanted statements.

The first time Derrick Spivey learned about “Bradying” was at his own preliminary hearing, facing a charge of first-degree murder. The sole witness at the 2009 hearing was a former high school classmate of Spivey’s who, a year earlier, had signed a statement that Spivey fatally shot Marvin Hudson, 21. Now that witness, Rahman “Rock” Isaac, testified that his statement was a fabrication by detectives, one that he’d signed under duress. In fact, he testified, he had ducked for cover and did not see who shot Hudson.