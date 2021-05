Well, I think there is just one appropriate way to start this column:. Seriously, it’s Big Frizz’s baseball world and we’re all just living in it. Simply put, the hitting display that we witnessed this weekend from Will Frizzell at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park in a series win over Ole Miss was the most impressive weekend of hitting I’ve ever seen from a member of the A&M program. I remember Nick Banks going 10-for-19 with a grand slam in a series sweep at Mississippi State in ’16, and that was incredible. I remember Boomer White that same year having a weekend when he hit about .800. I remember Caleb Shofner hitting about .900 on opening weekend around ’09. Of course, the John Byington doubleheader against Texas — featuring a walk-off grand slam and a walk-off three-run homer against Texas on the same day — is stuff of legend. But if we limit it to just the Rob Childress era (2006-present), you would be hard-pressed to find a series display that matches what Frizzell was able to do the last three days.