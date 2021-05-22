Brandon Man Charged With Soliciting Minor For Sex In Dodge County

(Beaver Dam) A Brandon man was charged Friday with soliciting a minor for sex in Dodge County. Dean Krohn is facing four felony counts including Child Enticement, Soliciting a Child for Prostitution as well as several misdemeanor charges of Sexual Intercourse with a Child. A Beave Dam police officer was dispatched to the hospital in January after a staff member reported their concerns that a minor was being sex trafficked. The 17-year-old victim allegedly said that Krohn paid her $300 to have intercourse with him multiple times within the last year. According to the criminal complaint, the victim said it happened between 10 and 15 times. When questioned, Krohn at first denied the accusations but later reportedly admitted that it occurred roughly four to five times. If convicted, the 46-year-old faces over 100 years behind bars. An initial appearance is scheduled for June 21st.