newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

Brandon Man Charged With Soliciting Minor For Sex In Dodge County

By Daily Dodge
dailydodge.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Beaver Dam) A Brandon man was charged Friday with soliciting a minor for sex in Dodge County. Dean Krohn is facing four felony counts including Child Enticement, Soliciting a Child for Prostitution as well as several misdemeanor charges of Sexual Intercourse with a Child. A Beave Dam police officer was dispatched to the hospital in January after a staff member reported their concerns that a minor was being sex trafficked. The 17-year-old victim allegedly said that Krohn paid her $300 to have intercourse with him multiple times within the last year. According to the criminal complaint, the victim said it happened between 10 and 15 times. When questioned, Krohn at first denied the accusations but later reportedly admitted that it occurred roughly four to five times. If convicted, the 46-year-old faces over 100 years behind bars. An initial appearance is scheduled for June 21st.

dailydodge.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Prostitution#County Police#Sexual Intercourse#Beave Dam#Dodge County#Criminal#Officer#Child Enticement#Faces#Bars#June#January
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Paradise, MTscledger.net

Judge dismisses homicide charge

A judge on Tuesday dismissed a case against a Kalispell woman. Flathead County District Court Judge Amy Eddy dismissed the deliberate homicide charge against Rachel Bellesen. with prejudice, meaning charges cannot be brought against her again. She was charged last year after admitting to fatally shooting her ex-husband, Jacob Glace,...
Williamsburg, KYnolangroupmedia.com

Williamsburg man charged with endangering minor

A Williamsburg man remains in custody following an arrest last Tuesday evening in Corbin. Corbin Police Officer Stephen Meadors observed Brandon Howard, 32, getting in and out of his vehicle with a small child and behaving erratically for approximately 15 minutes. Howard and the child reportedly walked around the vehicle several times and at one point sprayed tire shine on a tire. They then went into a store for roughly three minutes before leaving empty handed.
Dodge County, GAwgxa.tv

3 plead guilty to federal charges in Dodge County dogfighting operation

MACON, Ga. -- Three defendants in a Dodge County dogfighting ring have pleaded guilty to their crimes in federal court. According to the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Georgia, the following defendants pleaded guilty on Wednesday:. 41-year-old Benjamin Shinhoster III, of Augusta, pleaded guilty to sponsoring and...
Tetonia, IDIdaho State Journal

Mistrial in rape case declared after not enough jurors show

DRIGGS, Idaho (AP) — An eastern Idaho judge had to declare a mistrial in a three-year-old rape case after 11 people failed to show up for jury duty. Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce declared the mistrial on Monday, EastIdahoNews.com reported, after just 38 out of 60 potential jurors called for jury selection showed up for duty. Some were excused by the judge before the selection process began, and several more were dismissed because they knew some of the people involved in the case or felt they couldn't be fair for other reasons.
Public Safetydailydodge.com

Johnson Creek Man Makes Initial Appearance In Dodge County Court On Theft Charges

(Emmett) A Johnson Creek man charged with taking metal from an Emmett business made his initial appearance in court Monday. Robert Smith Jr. is facing a felony count of Theft. Smith Jr. allegedly stole cobalt and nickel that was valued at over $13-thousand-dollars. Video surveillance from the business, where Smith Jr. was employed at the time, reportedly captured the criminal acts. According to the criminal complaint, Smith Jr. shifted blame to another party when questioned by investigators and said he did not take anything. If convicted, the 44-year-old up to 10-years in prison. A signature bond was set at $5,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 1st.
Lake County, INNWI.com

Mom trying to dodge charges in Porter County double slaying

VALPARAISO — Just one week before the second trial begins in the 2019 slaying of two Lake County teens, the mother of a man already found guilty of the crime was in court arguing to dismiss the two most serious criminal charges against her stemming from accusations she attempted to help cover up her son's role in the offense.
Greene County, TNPosted by
WBIR

Former TN band teacher guilty of solicitation of a minor

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A former Greene County band teacher admitted to sending sexually explicit messages to a juvenile student through social media. Brock Jones entered guilty pleas to lesser charges of solicitation of a minor and solicitation of a minor by electronic means. Both crimes are E-class felonies. Jones was...
Dodge County, WIWBAY Green Bay

Man ejected, critically injured in Dodge County crash

TOWN OF BURNETT, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say one person is recovering from critical condition following an early morning crash Saturday in Dodge County. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the single-vehicle crash happened on County Highway B near Butternut Road in the Town of Burnett. The Sheriff’s Office...
Flathead County, MTFlathead Beacon

Court Denies Motion to Dismiss Murder Charge in Hillious Case

Flathead County District Court Judge Robert Allison has denied a motion by the attorney for accused murderer Bradley Hillious to dismiss the charge against him on the grounds that the state’s release of Amanda Hillious’ body for cremation constituted improper destruction of evidence, despite the fact that Bradley authorized the cremation.
Logan, UTkvnutalk

Sentencing postponed for man claiming he was hypnotized – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — Sentencing for a 25-year-old Logan man convicted of assaulting a woman and strangling another man has been postponed. A judge continued the sentencing for Mathew Jester, after the defendant began claiming he was under hypnosis. Jester participated in a virtual sentencing hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning,...
Belmont County, OHYour Radio Place

Jacobsburg Man Charged With Rape of a Minor

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio – A Jacobsburg, is facing 2 counts for allegedly raping a child under the age of 12. According to The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office, they received a complaint from Children’s Services, which led to the arrest of 33-year-old Thomas Sawyeron (pictured), on Friday. The Prosecutor’s Office is...
Emporia, KSKVOE

Emporia man charged with electronic solicitation of a child after alleged incident Tuesday Featured

A first court appearance date is pending, but formal charges have been filed against an Emporia man accused of sexual misconduct with a teenager. Garold Markham now faces two counts of electronic solicitation of a minor between the ages of 14 and 16 as well as one count of promoting obscenity. He's also charged with possession and distribution of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chico, CAactionnewsnow.com

Police: Man arrested in Chico on charges of contacting a minor

CHICO, Calif.- The Chico Police Department arrested a man this morning on the 1500 Block of Springfield Dr. on charges of contact with a minor. 27-year-old James Malcolm Connell of Chico was charged with contact with a minor with intent for sex, arranging to meet with a minor and harmful matter sent with the intent of seduction of a minor.
Rockingham County, VADaily News-Record

County Man Charged With Murder

Sheriff's deputies arrested a Clover Hill man charged with murder early this morning in Rockingham County. Tanner Allen Hartman, 19, of Clover Hill, is charged with first-degree murder. Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said the investigation began at 5:10 a.m., when deputies along with the Clover Hill Rescue Squad responded...
Sex Crimesupdatenews360.com

Accused PSBB teacher remanded till June 8

After the arrest of G Rajagopalan (59), a teacher of Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan (PSBB) School, Chennai, for allegedly sexually harassing students, the city police morning remanded him in judicial custody after booking him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, the Information Technology Act, and two IPC sections. A Mahila court remanded him in judicial custody till June 8.
morristowncriminallaw.com

Criminal Coercion Lawyers in Morris County NJ

Morristown Attorneys Challenging Criminal Coercion Charges and Domestic Violence Protection Orders. By definition, the word “coercion” alone refers to someone influencing another person through intimidation or physical violence. In the context of N.J.S.A. 2C:13-5, a person can be convicted of criminal coercion if he or she acted in a way that restricts the freedom of another. What does restricting someone’s freedom mean? Pursuant to the statute, a suspect may have threatened or coerced a person through accusations, physical injury, spreading falsities to impact the individual’s reputation and more. The statute specifically highlights seven acts that could result in the accused being charged contrary to N.J.S.A. 2C:13-5.