newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Unique Treasures, Collector Items Available At Dodge County Fairgrounds Today

By Daily Dodge
dailydodge.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Beaver Dam) Vendors from across the area will be kicking off this year’s flea market and craft fair season in Beaver Dam today. Rows of booths and tables featuring unique treasures and collector items will be on display at the Dodge County Fairgrounds from 8am to 2pm. Organizers say be sure to bring shopping bags and carts to transport your purchases back to your vehicle. Parking is free. Some of the items that will be up for sale include yard signs, tools, handmade wooden furniture, antique glassware, vintage toys, and homemade jewelry and home décor. The fair will be held rain or shine. It will also be the first of six monthly events with the next on June 19th, then July 24th, August 28th, September 18th, and on October 16th. Organizers say each month will offer a variety of new items and vendors, as well as seasonal produce. They add that vendor space is still available for each event. To secure vendor space for future events, visit: https://form.jotform.com/210255095656962. Questions from vendors and artists may be directed to [email protected].

dailydodge.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unique Items#Antique Furniture#Jewelry#Event Space#Shopping Bags#Collector Items#Dodge County Fairgrounds#Vintage Toys#Antique Glassware#Handmade Wooden Furniture#Sale#Vendor Space#Parking#Organizers#Home#October#Yard Signs#Rain#Rows#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Shopping
Related
Emmet County, MIharborlightnews.com

Car show at the Emmet County Fairgrounds June 19

Emmet County Parks and Recreation is hosting a car show at the Emmet County Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 19, from 4-8 p.m. A variety of makes and models will fill the fairgrounds for automobile enthusiasts to marvel at up close and appreciate. Admi...
Cuyahoga County, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds to go prehistoric during Dino Stroll

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds will be transformed into the Mesozoic Era as it welcomes the Dino Stroll. On June 12 and June 13, guests can check out dozens of life-like dinosaurs, including a T-rex, a stegosaurus and velociraptors. Many stand more than 25 feet tall and 60 feet long.
White Bear Lake, MNpresspubs.com

Estate items available to highest bidder

WHITE BEAR LAKE — Betty Wold Johnson’s philanthropy extends beyond the donation of her Dellwood mansion to Lakeshore Players Theatre (LPT). Items from Johnson’s estate are listed in an online silent auction that is part of the theater’s “Raise the Curtain” gala May 20. Johnson, who died in 2020 at...
Winnebago County, ILFreeport Journal Standard

Pec Thing returns to the Winnebago County Fairgrounds and so do the people

PECATONICA — Pec Thing Antique & Flea Market returned this past weekend after a yearlong hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The popular semiannual market, typically held at the Winnebago County Fairgrounds in Pecatonica, features furniture, quilts, yard art, jewelry, glassware, plants, home decor and an assortment of bargains. More...
Rice County, MNPosted by
Power 96

Super Saturday on Rice County Fairgrounds

The Rice County Fairgrounds in Faribault will be bustling with activity Saturday, May 15, 2021. The Historical Society Museum is having a flea market. There will also be a Farmer's Market and Food Trucks for people to enjoy some food either onsite or to go. Susan Garwood, Historical Society Executive...
Washington Statekciiradio.com

Tree Giveaway, Plant Sale at Washington County Fairgrounds Tomorrow

The Washington County Fairgrounds is the place to be tomorrow for local plant lovers. The Washington Tree Committee will be holding a drive-through tree giveaway and the Washington County Master Gardeners will be holding a plant sale both starting at 8 a.m. One tree will be given per household, with 170 trees in 15 different species being offered, made possible by the Washington, Iowa Betterment Foundation. Those participating in the giveaway are asked to enter only from the campground road far southeast entrance. The tree committee also advises the public to contact Iowa One Call (1-800-292-8989) before you dig for your tree.
Lucas County, OHToledo Blade

Aquarium show scheduled at Lucas County Fairgrounds

Something fishy will surface this weekend at the Lucas County Fairgrounds. The Northwest Ohio Aquarium Society and the Glass City Aquarium Club are hosting what they plan to make a recurring spring and fall event for hobbyists and others in the region. The Aquarium Swap Meet slated from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday in the Stucco Building at the fairgrounds is free and open to the public. Pandemic-related restrictions, including a mask requirement, will be in place.
Dubuque County, IAPosted by
103.3 WJOD

Watch Out For Outlaws This Weekend at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds.

Normally it's not a good thing when you hear that Outlaws are coming to town. But in this case, if you're a fan of truck and tractor pulls, you're in for a treat. It's the Outlaw Truck & Tractor pull for the first time ever at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds this Friday May 21st and Saturday May 22nd. 7PM each night. This is the first big pull of the year and entries are expected from all over the country.
Shoppingthestrategist.co.uk

This Handsome Watering Can Is a Third of the Price of a Haws

We love Made.com for big-ticket items (like sofa beds and desk chairs), but the standard home-delivery fee of £4 means that a trinket often comes up more expensive than we’d like. Happily, Made.com is offering free delivery across the entire site this week, which means that when we spotted this handsome watering can in the sale, we mentally knocked an additional £4 off.