Unique Treasures, Collector Items Available At Dodge County Fairgrounds Today

(Beaver Dam) Vendors from across the area will be kicking off this year’s flea market and craft fair season in Beaver Dam today. Rows of booths and tables featuring unique treasures and collector items will be on display at the Dodge County Fairgrounds from 8am to 2pm. Organizers say be sure to bring shopping bags and carts to transport your purchases back to your vehicle. Parking is free. Some of the items that will be up for sale include yard signs, tools, handmade wooden furniture, antique glassware, vintage toys, and homemade jewelry and home décor. The fair will be held rain or shine. It will also be the first of six monthly events with the next on June 19th, then July 24th, August 28th, September 18th, and on October 16th. Organizers say each month will offer a variety of new items and vendors, as well as seasonal produce. They add that vendor space is still available for each event. To secure vendor space for future events, visit: https://form.jotform.com/210255095656962. Questions from vendors and artists may be directed to [email protected].