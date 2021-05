BELOIT– Sophomore Grady Seyfert of Beloit High School has been named the NCKSSports.com/Cunningham Telephone and Cable Athlete of the. Seyfert has been dominant of late in field events for the Trojan track and field team. In his last three meets, he has swept the gold medals in the throwing events he competes in, the discus and shot put. This past Thursday, May 6 at the Riley County Invitational at Valley Heights, he won the discus with a career best throw of 162'7" and took the gold in the shot put at 48'6 1/ 4".