Violent Crimes

Emmett Man Sentencing To Eight Years In Prison On Child Porn Charges

By Daily Dodge
dailydodge.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Emmett) An Emmett man was sentenced Friday to eight years in prison for having illegal images of minors. In January, Joshua Nickel entered a no contest plea to a felony charge of Child Sexual Exploitation and two counts of Child Pornography. Seventeen Cyber Tipline reports were made against Nickel’s social media accounts and he was suspected of uploading more than 40 images and videos of child porn. Last May, a search warrant was executed at Nickel’s home and a cellphone was confiscated. Authorities found five illegal images on the device. When questioned, Nickel said the individual sharing the pictures was not him but later admitted to sending child porn to numerous people on different platforms. The 36-year-old said he only wanted to gather information and provide it to law enforcement. In addition to prison, Nickel was also placed on extended supervision for 20 years.

