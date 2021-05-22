Pep Guardiola names new Manchester City star in captain group
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed his staff have named defender Ruben Dias as a new captain in his team’s leadership group on Friday. Ruben Dias, 24, has enjoyed an extraordinary debut season with Manchester City since arriving from Benfica in the summer. The Portuguese international’s outstanding displays at the heart of City’s defence saw him scoop the Football Writers’ Association’s footballer of the year award on Thursday, ahead of his teammate Kevin De Bruyne and Tottenham striker Harry Kane.mancitysquare.com