newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Pep Guardiola names new Manchester City star in captain group

By Editorials
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed his staff have named defender Ruben Dias as a new captain in his team’s leadership group on Friday. Ruben Dias, 24, has enjoyed an extraordinary debut season with Manchester City since arriving from Benfica in the summer. The Portuguese international’s outstanding displays at the heart of City’s defence saw him scoop the Football Writers’ Association’s footballer of the year award on Thursday, ahead of his teammate Kevin De Bruyne and Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

mancitysquare.com
FanSided

FanSided

94K+
Followers
273K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Harry Kane
Person
John Stones
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portuguese#Tottenham#The Champions League#Everton#The Sky Blues#European#Benfica#Star#Midfield#Defender Ruben Dias#Etihad Stadium#Central Defence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Country
Portugal
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
CityXtra

"It's that feeling of going from a movie star to actual real life. You're in the film..." - Man City star reveals first moment meeting Pep Guardiola

This week, Manchester City centre-back Ruben Dias has spent time speaking exclusively to The 2 Robbies podcast, discussing a range of topics surrounding his hugely successful time under Pep Guardiola thus far. In a wide-ranging discussion, the 23 year-old defender was questioned on his remarkable rise at the Etihad Stadium,...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

DANNY MURPHY: Signing Ruben Dias, rehabilitating John Stones and a sensational Kevin de Bruyne - how Pep Guardiola has made Manchester City one of English football's greatest teams

Manchester City could be Premier League champions and reach the Champions League final in the next 72 hours. They are one of English football’s greatest teams, particularly as they’ve had to cope with an unprecedented fixture list and empty stadiums. This is how they have done it…. SIGNING OF RUBEN...
Premier Leagueplanetfootball.com

And after all, Ruben Dias is Manchester City’s Wonderwall

The link between Oasis and Manchester City is almost certainly the most famous intersection of music and football of the past 30 years, narrowly beating Fulham’s tight bond with Michael Jackson. When City captain, leader, legend Vincent Kompany announced he would be leaving the club at the end of the...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Man City vs PSG result: Five things we learned as City advance to the Champions League final in style

Manchester City advanced to the Champions League final for the first time in their history after Riyad Mahrez scored twice to secure a historic win over a ragged Paris Saint-Germain side. Mahrez opened the scoring in the 11th minute, finishing off a City move that started with goalkeeper Ederson playing a perfect pass over the top of the PSG defence to release Oleksandr Zinchenko.PSG captain Marquinhos hit the top of the crossbar with a looping header, before Angel Di Maria missed the target from 30 yards after City had given the ball away and with Ederson off his line.The English...
Premier Leaguemancity.com

Manchester City

Groundstaff have cleared the pitch as best they can. If you haven't seen it yet, Ederson's pass in the buildup to the goal was incredible. That first 45 minutes had everything you would want from a game of this stature. Drama, intrigue, controversy… and a City goal!. There is no...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Ruben Dias is the best centre-back in the Premier League 'by a long way', says Jamie Carragher and insists the Manchester City star is BETTER than Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk as he hails him as a 'new breed' of defender

Ruben Dias has been hailed as the best centre-back in the Premier League by Jamie Carragher, who rates the Man City star even higher than Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk. The 23-year-old has transformed City's defence since joining from Benfica for £62million last summer, bringing organisation and leadership to the back line and playing a huge role in their surge to the Premier League title.
Premier Leaguebesoccer.com

Three things we learned from Man City v PSG

Manchester City reached their first Champions League final as Riyad Mahrez's double sealed a 2-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain in Tuesday's semi-final second leg. City, 4-1 winners on aggregate, will play Chelsea or Real Madrid in the final in Istanbul. Here, we take a look at three things we learned from the Etihad Stadium clash:
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

John Stones and Ruben Dias are Manchester City's WONDER WALL... The Englishman has added a watchfulness to his game this season, while the Portuguese has transformed the team and looks certain to be a future captain

Of all the moments that have made up the rebirth of John Stones, one relatively rudimentary decision stands out and captures the essence of his resurgence. Manchester City held a one-goal lead at the Emirates back in February. The game was growing old and Arsenal still had a sniff of an unlikely point. City briefly found themselves under a bit of pressure.
Premier League90min.com

Ruben Dias' heroics against PSG epitomise his outstanding season

It's fair to say that a few eyebrows were raised this summer when Manchester City announced the signing of Ruben Dias for around £60m. For a central defender who hadn't really established himself on any sort of major stage, it seemed to be another misjudged defensive purchase. However, as we...