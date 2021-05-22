Pep Guardiola names new Manchester City star in captain group

Manchester City advanced to the Champions League final for the first time in their history after Riyad Mahrez scored twice to secure a historic win over a ragged Paris Saint-Germain side. Mahrez opened the scoring in the 11th minute, finishing off a City move that started with goalkeeper Ederson playing a perfect pass over the top of the PSG defence to release Oleksandr Zinchenko.PSG captain Marquinhos hit the top of the crossbar with a looping header, before Angel Di Maria missed the target from 30 yards after City had given the ball away and with Ederson off his line.The English...