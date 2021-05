While the main card certainly took a hit when it lost Jack Hermansson and Edmen Shahbazyan to COVID-19, it’s still a strong line up. For years, Tony Ferguson was one of the premier action fighters on the UFC roster. He’s coming off a couple of losses – his first in eight years – but he’ll get his opportunity to prove he’s still one of the best against someone who is looking to take over his role in Beneil Dariush. Viviane Araujo is looking to emerge as new contender, but has to get past Katlyn Chookagian to do that. Plus, it’s hard to see Shane Burgos and Edson Barboza putting on anything other than an awesome firefight.