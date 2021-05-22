Contingencies, the potential off-ramp in a real estate purchase agreement
Contract contingencies are part of every real estate purchase agreement, but play a more significant role in a tight real estate market such as the one we have. Everything in the offer is a contingency since acceptance will not happen until the buyer and seller reach mutually agreeable terms. That said, here are contingencies part of the everyday conversations between real estate agents and prospective buyers.