Colorado looks to secure series against St. Louis in game 4

I don't think there are any more playoff drafts at this point, but just in case – you can pick up my Playoff Draft List here. Later this week I will set up the shop for pre-sale of next season's items. If you're a subscriber and the payment went through, then you're already signed up for those items as soon as they are ready to download. For anyone else – the Ultimate Fantasy Pack, the Keeper League Pack, etc. will go on sale later this week. Follow me on Twitter for the announcement. This all begins with the Fantasy Prospects Report which is planned for release on July 10, five weeks later than in usual years. The Fantasy Guide release date will be August 14, two weeks later than usual years – but since free agency opens July 28 instead of July 1 this year, that's a pretty fast turnaround. We won't even have a clear idea as to team rosters until August 6th or so.