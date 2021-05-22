newsbreak-logo
NHL

Colorado looks to secure series against St. Louis in game 4

By The Associated Press
Troy Record
 4 days ago

Colorado Avalanche (39-13-4, first in the West Division during the regular season) vs. St. Louis Blues (27-20-9, fourth in the West Division during the regular season) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues +177, Avalanche -221; over/under is 5.5. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Avalanche lead series 3-0 BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche look...

NHLPosted by
FanSided

St. Louis Blues Playoff Preview: Round 1 vs. Colorado Avalanche

Well, we officially know now who the St. Louis Blues will be playing in the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. After wrapping up their 2020-21 regular season with a 7-3 over the Minnesota Wild, the St. Louis Blues finish the year with a 27-20-9 mark for 63 points and will take on the first-place Colorado Avalanche.
NHLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Wednesday's Wild-St. Louis game recap

1. Ville Husso, Blues: The goaltender was perfect, making 30 saves for his first career shutout. 2. David Perron, Blues: The winger scored and assisted on two other goals. 3. Torey Krug, Blues: The defenseman had a goal and assist. BY THE NUMBERS. 0 Goals by the Wild for the...
NHLSportsGrid

NHL Playoff Series Preview: (1) Colorado Avalanche vs. (4) St. Louis Blues

It took the full 56-game schedule, but the Colorado Avalanche managed to climb the West Division mountain and end the season with the best record in the NHL. The Avs tied the Golden Knights with 82 points but finished tops in the league on the strength of having more regulation wins than the Knights. As a result, they have guaranteed home-ice advantage through the playoffs and a first-round matchup with the St. Louis Blues.
NHLSt. Cloud Times

St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche Game 2 odds, picks and prediction

The St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche play Game 2 of their Stanley Cup Playoffs first-round series Wednesday. Puck drop is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET at Ball Arena. Below, we analyze the Blues-Avalanche odds and lines, with NHL picks and predictions. The Blues hung tough for 40 minutes, but...
MLBbucsdugout.com

Series preview: Pirates visit St. Louis for two games

Radio: KDKA-AM Cardinals SB Nation Site: Viva El Birdos. The Pirates head to St. Louis for a quick two-game series with the Cardinals as the two jockey for position in the NL Central. Here’s a look at what we can expect this week:. Projected Starters. Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EST. JT...
NHLNHL

Avs Focused On Improving as Series Shifts to St. Louis

The Colorado Avalanche is up 2-0 in its first-round matchup against the St. Louis Blues, but the club sees room for improvement as the series shifts to Enterprise Center for the next two outings. "We're going to see St. Louis' best game to date, and we have to be prepared...
NHLSan Luis Obispo Tribune

Colorado takes on St. Louis, seeks 10th straight home win

St. Louis Blues (27-20-9, fourth in the West Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (39-13-4, first in the West Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -322, Blues +253. BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts St. Louis aiming to extend its nine-game home winning streak. The Avalanche are 39-13-4 against division opponents. Colorado leads the league...
NHLsentinelcolorado.com

Avalanche look to take 2-0 lead in series over St. Louis

The status of St. Louis leading scorer David Perron is unclear for Game 2 after he missed Monday’s 4-1 loss due to the league’s COVID-19 protocols. Regardless, the Blues need to slow Colorado’s speedy top line. The combination of captain Gabriel Landeskog, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen accounted for three...
NHLspotoncolorado.com

Avs and Blues First-Round Series Shifts to St. Louis for Game 3

After earning a victory in Game 1, the Colorado Avalanche defeated the St. Louis Blues 6-3 at Ball Arena on Wednesday in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round series. The set now shifts to St. Louis for the third contest of the best-of-seven set on Friday at Enterprise Center....
NHLVOCM

Alex Newhook Scores First NHL Goal in Game Three Against St. Louis Blues

Newfoundlander Alex Newhook made a big impact in the Colorado Avalanche’s series with the St. Louis Blues last night, netting his first NHL goal. The goal happened with seven minutes left in the second, bringing the Avalanche up 2-0. In the end, the Avalanche came out victorious 5-1, taking a...
NHLwestplainsdailyquill.net

Avalanche looking ahead in playoffs after sweep of Blues

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Colorado Avalanche winger Gabriel Landeskog didn’t hesitate in admitting that playing on a line centered by standout Nathan MacKinnon is a blast. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will...
NHLdobberhockey.com

Ramblings – Fantasy Hockey outlooks/post-mortems on St. Louis and Washington players (May 24)

I don't think there are any more playoff drafts at this point, but just in case – you can pick up my Playoff Draft List here. Later this week I will set up the shop for pre-sale of next season's items. If you're a subscriber and the payment went through, then you're already signed up for those items as soon as they are ready to download. For anyone else – the Ultimate Fantasy Pack, the Keeper League Pack, etc. will go on sale later this week. Follow me on Twitter for the announcement. This all begins with the Fantasy Prospects Report which is planned for release on July 10, five weeks later than in usual years. The Fantasy Guide release date will be August 14, two weeks later than usual years – but since free agency opens July 28 instead of July 1 this year, that's a pretty fast turnaround. We won't even have a clear idea as to team rosters until August 6th or so.