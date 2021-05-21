Rough allergy season? How to keep symptoms at bay

Why allergies happen, how they affect your horse’s body, and how to avoid or treat them. Allergies can develop at any time, in any horse, and for virtually any reason. Many allergic reactions are evident as a mild case of transient hives. More severe ones, however, can truly take a toll on your horse’s health and make him miserable. Allergies primarily affect the immune, respiratory, and integumentary (skin) systems and, if unmanaged, can seriously impact an animal’s performance and well-being. So let’s review why allergies happen, how they affect your horse’s body, and how to treat them—or, better yet, how to avoid them altogether.