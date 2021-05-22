Where is Casey Anthony now? Juror from trial of mom acquitted of murder of daughter, 2, regrets she walks free
An unnamed juror from Casey Anthony's 2011 trial has spoken out about his decision to acquit the accused murderer on all serious charges, saying the decision “haunts” him “to this day.” Anthony was indicted in the murder of her two-year-old daughter Caylee in 2008. The toddler was reported missing by her maternal grandmother, a month after she was last seen on June 16, 2008. The body was discovered in a trash bag in December.meaww.com