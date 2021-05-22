Christensen, Kante, Havertz - Chelsea team news and injury updates ahead of Aston Villa clash

Christian Pulisic and Andreas Christensen were two of the star performers for Chelsea in our impressive Champions League showing against Real Madrid in midweek, having also been in the starting line-up for the win at West Ham last weekend, so it remains to be seen what level of involvement they will have in the west London derby, but in his pre-match media conference, Tuchel was asked about Pulisic’s ability to live up to Eden Hazard, a player he almost shared a pitch with on Tuesday. Our American came off in the same minute our former star was introduced into the Real team.