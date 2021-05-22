Christensen, Kante, Havertz - Chelsea team news and injury updates ahead of Aston Villa clash
Chelsea know that a win against Aston Villa at Villa Park tomorrow afternoon will guarantee them a top-four finish and a place in next season's UEFA Champions League. The Blues, who won 2-1 on their last visit to Villa Park, moved one step closer to wrapping up a top-four berth on Tuesday evening with a crucial 2-1 victory over top-four rivals Leicester City at Stamford Bridge, as second half goals from Antonio Rudiger and Jorginho got the job done for Thomas Tuchel's side.www.football.london