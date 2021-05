CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — A man is facing multiple charges after troopers said he led police on a chase Friday in Carter County, Kentucky. Jerrod Knipp is accused of fleeing from police after making a U-turn away from a road check at KY 174 and U.S. 60, according to Kentucky State Police. Troopers said Knipp attempted to evade authorities on KY 174 while allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road.