Product Review: The TikTok-Famous L’Oreal Powder Foundation
I am not a powder foundation girl. I love a dewy makeup look, and if I use powder, it’s a light dusting on my T-zone. But when I saw the L’Oreal 24-Hour Fresh Wear Foundation In a Powder in action while scrolling through TikTok, I was intrigued. In the videos, with one swipe of the product, users’ skin looked completely flawless. Scars, acne, hyperpigmentation—all completely covered. Plus, 24-hour wear sounded like a dream. I scoured every CVS and Ulta, finally finding two shades I could mix to match my skin tone. Seriously, this stuff is sold out everywhere! But is it worth the hype? I tested the L’Oreal Powder Foundation to find out!theeverygirl.com