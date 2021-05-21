Product Review: The TikTok-Famous L’Oreal Powder Foundation

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. You’ve probably heard the news: Squishy pool slides are the ugly sandal of the year. (Sorry, Birkenstocks.) Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Bella Hadid have been sporting the platform sandals over the last few months, so they’ve most likely made an appearance on your Instagram and TikTok feeds. There are tons of Amazon and designer options out there already, but Coach just launched its own pillow slides, and we have a feeling they’re going to be on everyone’s feet this summer.