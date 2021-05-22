Community Voices: Entering Bakersfield College through the Bridge To BC

I first heard about the Bridge to BC program during my senior year of high school when BC’s representatives visited my high school, and I wasn’t initially planning to participate in the Bridge to BC opportunity because I thought I felt prepared for college. I’m not the first in my family to seek higher education; I have an older sister who is also attending BC so I thought I would be able to pick up what I needed to know from her or just ask my parents, but when the COVID-19 pandemic emerged and classes moved online, it made me rethink how prepared I really was and how many questions they could really answer for me.