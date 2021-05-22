newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bakersfield, CA

Community Voices: Entering Bakersfield College through the Bridge To BC

By STEPHANIE RUIZ
Bakersfield Californian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI first heard about the Bridge to BC program during my senior year of high school when BC’s representatives visited my high school, and I wasn’t initially planning to participate in the Bridge to BC opportunity because I thought I felt prepared for college. I’m not the first in my family to seek higher education; I have an older sister who is also attending BC so I thought I would be able to pick up what I needed to know from her or just ask my parents, but when the COVID-19 pandemic emerged and classes moved online, it made me rethink how prepared I really was and how many questions they could really answer for me.

www.bakersfield.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Education
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etiquette#High School Students#School Education#Community Education#Arts Education#The Bridge Students#Summer Bridge#Csub#Bc Students#Bc Program#Bc Opportunity#Bc Returns#College Level English#Mentors#College Level Math#Senior Year#Online Courses#Higher Education#Online Learning#Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

Community Voices: Education is peacebuilding

“Education is peacebuilding by another name.” — Kofi Annan. If we are more familiar with what it takes to create conflict than we are with what it takes to create peace — how do we change that? How do we become more “peace literate?” We teach it, just like we teach reading and writing.
California StateSan Francisco Weekly

Top Nursing Program in California: Stanbridge University

Stanbridge University has been recognized as one of the top nursing programs in California. The university ranked number five in the 2021 Best Colleges for Nursing list in Niche.com’s annual rankings of over 200 institutions in the state. The top nursing program distinction is awarded to universities after rigorous analysis...
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: I want to stay a Driller

Emma Gallegos' article about the upcoming high school boundary changes was well done. It was balanced to express different stakeholders’ opinions. It appears, however, that the Laurelglen neighborhood does not have a voice. With two high school-aged sons and one coming, the Kern High School District may force my family to leave our family high school, BHS.
California StateFresno Bee

California State Universities ‘won’t return’ to normal next year, chancellor says

California State Universities will offer more in-person classes in the fall but it still won’t be like a traditional college before the pandemic. “I think fall will certainly be a transitional semester for us,” Chancellor Joseph I. Castro told The Bee’s Education Lab. “I anticipate more in-person instruction and yet we won’t return to how it was prior to the pandemic.”
California Statedesertnews.com

McCarthy Announces East Kern and Antelope Valley Recipients of 23rd Congressional District of California Merit Awards

McCarthy Announces East Kern and Antelope Valley Recipients of 23rd Congressional District of California Merit Awards. Today, Congressman Kevin McCarthy announced East Kern and Antelope Valley students and teachers who are this year’s recipients of the 23rd Congressional District of California Merit Award and Inspirational High School Educator Award. McCarthy...
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

COUCH'S CORNER: Beautifying our community is a team approach

Recently, and for the first time, Keep Kern Beautiful conducted cleanup events that coincide with the Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup. The Great American Cleanup unifies communities to support litter removal and other beautification projects. When the Board of Supervisors approved the formation of the Keep Kern Beautiful Committee on February 9, dozens of Kern residents from across the county signed on to participate and make a positive impact in their community.
Bakersfield, CABakersfield Californian

Community Voices: The death of decorum?

Having sat through many a Bakersfield City Council meeting in the pursuit and accomplishment of getting the “In God We Trust” decals on the BPD vehicles, I ran into my fair share of those who opposed us every step of the way. Yet, with former City Councilwoman Jacquie Sullivan guiding me and the Bakersfield City Council providing a forum replete with order and decorum, those who disagreed were given time and a voice to present their disapproval, and for the most part it was done respectfully, and at times passionately. This is how I believe the civil process should work.
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

Resnicks establish $1 million fund for Fresno State grads

Lynda and Stewart Resnick, owners of local agricultural giant The Wonderful Co., on Friday unveiled a $1 million fund encouraging Fresno State graduates to volunteer with local nonprofits. The "Wonderful Butterfly Project" offers up to $500 each for the first 2,000 graduates of the university's classes of 2020 and 2021...
Bakersfield, CAPosted by
Bakersfield Today

Work remotely in Bakersfield — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Insurance Sales: Work from Home / Flexible / Mortgage Protection; 2. Work From Home Sales Rep Full-Time or Part-Time; 3. Remote Sales- No Cold Calls, Work From Home 100K+ First Year; 4. Sales Agent - Work From Home; 5. Regional Sales Manager; 6. Sales Representative - Remote; 7. Inbound Sales Representatives - Remote; 8. REMOTE Life Insurance Agent - $2k+Weekly/Flexible (LICENSE REQUIRED); 9. Insurance Sales Agent Remote - 8; 10. Sales Representative - Lead - Work from Home or Office;
Bakersfield, CABakersfield Californian

Paul 'Andy Noise' Anderson was a man of many hats

Trying to get a sense of who a person is during his life can be difficult at times. That’s especially true for someone like Paul Anderson, who made an impact large enough for two people. With that in mind, it’s fitting that Anderson, a married father of three boys, was...
Bakersfield, CAbakersfieldobserved.com

Bakersfield Observed

Welcome to Bakersfield Observed. Our mission is to celebrate life in Kern County by focusing on newsmakers and events and the local characters who make this community such a special place. The views expressed here are strictly my own and do not represent any other company or publication. * ......
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

Community Voices: We need a local notification system on pesticides

I spent this semester learning all I could about the pesticide notification debate in Shafter. After analyzing all relevant documents from the Department of Pesticide Regulation, the Kern County Agricultural Commissioner, environmental groups, and reading the opinions expressed in this newspaper, I am writing today to recommend ways to move forward.