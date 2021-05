VICTORIA — Mary Ann Pena, 50 of Victoria passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 24, 2021 from 3-7 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapels. A rosary will be recited 9:30 am on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral with the Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 10 am. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.