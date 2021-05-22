newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Michael Hiltzik: The evidence is clear — COVID lockdowns saved lives without harming economies

By Michael Hiltzik
The Spokesman-Review
 4 days ago

The pandemic may be ebbing, at least in the U.S. and some other well-vaccinated countries, but debate over the government and public response to the crisis is destined to live on. That’s certainly the case with government-ordered lockdowns, the most onerous and controversial policies imposed to keep people safe from...

www.spokesman.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Hiltzik
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Austan Goolsbee
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Covid#Public Policies#Government Policies#Human Behavior#Death Rates#Covid#Bloomberg#The Republican Party#Democratic#Italian#French#University Of Chicago#Congress#Bentley University#Eurostat#Republican Party#Los Angeles Times#Far Reaching Lockdowns#Reality Lockdowns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Health
Country
Denmark
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Public Health
News Break
UCLA
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Agriculturejimbovard.com

Will the Pandemic Promote Political Power in Perpetuity?

American Institute for Economic Research, May 26, 2021. Will the Pandemic Promote Political Power in Perpetuity?. “It’s like we created another industry in our state. The amount of money is staggering,” Andrew Schaufele, director of Maryland’s Bureau of Revenue Estimates, happily declared last week. The Biden stimulus plan is deluging governments across America with hundreds of billions of dollars of extra revenue that will allow politicians to stretch their power in ways that vex citizens long after the pandemic is over.
Public Healthproject-syndicate.org

Statistics and the Pandemic

CAMBRIDGE – “There are three kinds of lies,” Mark Twain famously wrote. “Lies, damned lies, and statistics.” Too often, the COVID-19 crisis has lent support to the suspicions Twain’s bon mot expresses. How Not to Launch a Digital Currency. Katharina Pistor considers the lessons of Facebook's failed attempt to create...
Public HealthCNBC

German economy stutters as Covid-19 curbs push up savings rate

The German economy shrank more than expected in the first quarter as coronavirus-related restrictions spurred householders to put more money than ever into savings. Europe's largest economy contracted by 1.8% quarter on quarter and by 3.1% on the year, the Federal Statistics Office said. The readings, for which a Reuters...
Public Healthfederalreserve.gov

How much lockdown policies contribute to local unemployment? Evidence from the first and second waves of COVID-19

The first case of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) in the United States was confirmed in mid-January, but the major outbreak was observed in mid-March reaching around 35,000 daily new cases by April 9. After the first wave of the pandemic subsided in May, the number of new cases started increasing again in June, reaching another yet higher peak in July and August (Figure 1, panel (a)). In an effort to contain the spread of the virus, nearly all states in the U.S. issued non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs)---such as stay-at-home orders and shutting down all nonessential businesses (Figure 1, panel (b)) and people responded by reducing their social interactions (Figure 1, panel (c)). At the same time, during the first wave, unemployment soared to a postwar record high when initial unemployment claims spiked in March and April, but gradually declined thereafter (Figure 1, panel (d)).
EnvironmentTelegraph

Plummeting pollution during lockdown saves 32,000 lives

More than 30,000 deaths were avoided in 2020 as a direct result of lower nitrogen dioxide emissions caused by the coronavirus lockdowns, according to a new study. Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) is a major pollutant which is emitted primarily from car engines, coal power stations and industrial processes, and is now believed to cause respiratory distress and has been linked to asthma.
EconomyWashington Examiner

LA Times slammed for article praising lockdowns and downplaying effect on economy

The Los Angeles Times was slammed Wednesday over a business column claiming coronavirus lockdowns saved lives without harming the economy. The column, titled “The evidence is clear — COVID lockdowns saved lives without harming economies,” cited published data and concluded “lockdowns played a significant role in reducing infection rates” and “had a very modest role in producing economic damage.”
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Fox News

Los Angeles Times slammed for column claiming COVID lockdowns didn't hurt economy: 'Gaslighting at its finest'

The Los Angeles Times became the focus of intense online criticism Wednesday over a column it published claiming coronavirus lockdowns didn't hurt the economy. Michael Hiltzik, a business columnist for the liberal paper, attempted in his Wednesday column to refute claims that protecting small businesses from economic losses should be balanced with public health gains from stay-at-home-orders.
EconomyNewsbug.info

Michael Hiltzik: Is Elon Musk trying to destroy bitcoin over environmental concerns?

For anyone still wondering why bitcoin lost nearly 8% of its value in the blink of an eye Sunday and has slid even more on Monday, we have two words of explanation: Elon Musk. Since Feb. 8, when Tesla, his electric-car company, announced that it had bought $1.5 billion in the vaporous cryptocurrency, the price of bitcoin has risen and fallen in step with Musk’s further pronouncements.
Presidential Electionarcamax.com

Michael Hiltzik: Caitlyn Jenner couldn't be bothered to vote, like these GOP candidates before her

It's time to ask again: What is it with these novice political candidates who don't bother to vote in major electoral contests?. The latest member of this Hall of Shame is Caitlyn Jenner, who thinks she'd like to be the governor of California. She joins the ranks of fellow California wannabe politicos of the recent past Carly Fiorina and Meg Whitman, both Republicans, who got caught not casting a ballot on some crucial election days.
Labor IssuesThe Day

Workers matter and government works: 8 lessons from the pandemic

Maybe it's wishful thinking to declare the pandemic over in the U.S., and presumptuous to conclude what lessons we've learned from it. So consider this list a first draft. 1. Workers are always essential. We couldn't have survived without millions of warehouse, delivery, grocery and hospital workers literally risking their...
Public HealthNature.com

How COVID broke the evidence pipeline

The pandemic stress-tested the way the world produces evidence — and revealed all the flaws. You have full access to this article via your institution. It wasn’t long into the pandemic before Simon Carley realized we had an evidence problem. It was early 2020, and COVID-19 infections were starting to lap at the shores of the United Kingdom, where Carley is an emergency-medicine doctor at hospitals in Manchester. Carley is also a specialist in evidence-based medicine — the transformative idea that physicians should decide how to treat people by referring to rigorous evidence, such as clinical trials.
U.S. PoliticsObserver-Reporter

Covid and the economy

There are many economic issues going on related to COVID-19. A federal judge ruled this week that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not have the authority to stop housing evictions. There are always some evictions even without a pandemic. Some people have hard financial times. Others do not want to pay and move from one eviction to another regularly. Some people may have stopped paying rent when the virus struck even though they could have paid. They may now have a rough time catching up.
Public Healthtucsonpost.com

Vaccines important to save lives, defeat COVID: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Vaccines are absolutely important to save lives and defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday while delivering the keynote address on the occasion of "Vesak Global Celebrations" on Buddha Purnima. Prime Minister hailed the scientists who worked on COVOID-19 vaccines...