Michael Hiltzik: The evidence is clear — COVID lockdowns saved lives without harming economies

The first case of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) in the United States was confirmed in mid-January, but the major outbreak was observed in mid-March reaching around 35,000 daily new cases by April 9. After the first wave of the pandemic subsided in May, the number of new cases started increasing again in June, reaching another yet higher peak in July and August (Figure 1, panel (a)). In an effort to contain the spread of the virus, nearly all states in the U.S. issued non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs)---such as stay-at-home orders and shutting down all nonessential businesses (Figure 1, panel (b)) and people responded by reducing their social interactions (Figure 1, panel (c)). At the same time, during the first wave, unemployment soared to a postwar record high when initial unemployment claims spiked in March and April, but gradually declined thereafter (Figure 1, panel (d)).