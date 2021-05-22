newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Triple Onion Burgers

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany places make onion burgers but The Counter Custom Burgers goes above and beyond with its newest limited-time menu addition. Unlike many burgers that have onions blend in with the rest of the toppings, the Triple Onion Burger puts onions front and center. The burger, served on a toasted brioche bun, is topped with an all-natural Angus beef patty and layered with Swiss cheese, grilled red onions, scallions and fried onion strings and mixed greens. Served with garlic aioli, the onion burger specifically appeals to those who like onions on their burger—and lots of them.

www.trendhunter.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beyond Burger#Food Drink#Red Onion#Grilled Onions#Swiss Cheese#Triple Onion Burgers#The Triple Onion Burger#Garlic Aioli#Beef#Mixed Greens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPopculture

Wendy's Launches New Cheeseburger to Dominate Chicken Sandwich Wars

While the fast-food chains are turning all their attention to chicken sandwiches, Wendy's is going back to basics with its latest offering. On Thursday, the company unveiled the new Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger to celebrate National Hamburger Month. Wendy's even teamed up with Postmates to offer burger lovers a way to try the new sandwich for free through this weekend.
Food & Drinkscbslocal.com

Crepes & Burgers

Lori Wallace is in Folsom at Crepes and Burgers' new location. See what delicious dishes they have an their new digs!
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Hybrid Turkey Burgers

Jennie-O Turkey Store's Turkey Burger Blends are made with not just white turkey but also black beans, whole-grain brown rice and pepitas. Each one of the hybrid burger patties with meat and plant-based protein has 15 grams of protein, as well as seven grams of fat and five grams of fiber.
Waitsburg, WAwaitsburgtimes.com

Spring Onion Pancakes

During my first spring living in Waitsburg, I quickly fell in love with the vibrant-green rolling hills, the abundance of flowering trees, and the discovery of what the locals simply call “salad onions.” Before moving here, I foolishly thought I knew all there was to know about Walla Walla Sweet Onions, which made my first taste of a fresh local spring sweet onion all-the-more amazing. Delicious cooked or raw and readily available at local farm stands, I look for new ways to enjoy these early alliums every year. This week I turned to an old favorite Chinese dish, cong you bing, also known as scallion pancakes. Made of many thin layers of dough speckled with bright green onions, they have an addictive crisp and chewy texture.
RecipesPosted by
DFW Community News

Spicy Salmon Burgers

These Spicy Salmon Burgers are little bundles of flavor! Canned salmon, panko, refreshing lemongrass, and a sweet-spicy zingy combo of red curry paste and brown sugar. So good and so simple!. How secretly great are salmon burgers?. They are golden brown, crispy, spicy, barely sweet and savory little bundles of...
Recipesfood24.com

Ultimate avocado veggie burger

Start by making the avocado mayo: Soak the cashews in water for 2 hours. Drain the cashews and add to a blender with the avocados and all other ingredients. Pulse until smooth and store in the refrigerator. For the patties: preheat oven to 180°C and prepare a baking sheet with...
Recipesvegkitchen.com

15+ Vegan Burger Recipes

If anyone thought that going vegan means no satisfying comfort food, look no further than this list. Here are 8 great vegan burger recipes you can whip up this summer for a day by the pool, dinner, or whenever!. Each of these has its own unique twist so you don't...
Recipespauladeenmagazine.com

Catfish Burgers

These Catfish Burgers are like the fish fry–cookout combo of your dreams in a bun loaded with chowchow, crunchy catfish patties, and crispy fried onions. ½ cup panko (Japanese bread crumbs) 2 tablespoons chowchow, drained well, plus more to serve. 2 tablespoons minced red onion. ½ teaspoon kosher salt. 2...
Restaurantsdailyhive.com

Uneeda Burger is handing out free burgers next Friday

In celebration of National Hamburger Day, Uneeda Burger is offering up free classic burgers on Friday, May 28. The Fremont burger joint will be handing out free burgers to customers at their walk-up beginning at 11 am. The free burgers will be served while supplies last and are set to...
Recipesfreelibrary.org

Cooking with Onions: Multi-Layered!

It's Alright to Cry! Have you ever wondered why onions make you cry? When was the last time you shed some tears while just trying to make dinner?. Onions contain a chemical called syn-Propanethial S-oxide that can turn to gas and trigger tears! You can try to prevent this by cooling the onion in the refrigerator before cutting or by improving the airflow in your cooking space through opening a window or turning on a fan.
Food & Drinksdomesticdreamboat.com

How to Make Blended Burgers

Blended burgers are made with a mixture of ground beef and mushrooms. They taste the same as regular burgers, but with less red meat. Note: This post contains affiliate links, which means I make a small commission if you purchase any of the items in my links – at no cost to you. Thanks for supporting Domestic Dreamboat!
Food & DrinksFirst We Feast

3 Fast-Food Burger Hacks from 3 Burger Experts

The In-N-Out Double Double, Animal Style. The McDonald’s Big Mac. The White Castle slider. What do they have in common? They’re all fast-food burger icons!. In the season 7 premiere of The Burger Show, we’re asking 3 burger experts—George Motz, Kenji López-Alt, and Alvin Cailan—to show you how to hack these titans of the burger industry at home.
RecipesHouston Chronicle

Recipe: Grilled Chicken on an Onion Bed

Placing chicken in a pan over thick sliced chunks of onions infuses onion flavor into the meat. 1 whole chicken (about 3 pounds) Instructions: Pat chicken dry with a paper towel. With a sharp knife, cut through the breastbone and spread out the chicken halves, leaving the backbone intact. In...
RecipesThe Daily South

Turkey Cheeseburgers With Grilled Vidalia Onion Rings

Servings: — 4 The turkey burger can be a difficult beast to master—done the wrong way, you'll be left with a dry, flavorless patty. But don't worry: Our Test Kitchen has got your back. We're cluing you in on all the secrets of how to make a great turkey cheeseburger with our recipe for Turkey Cheeseburgers with Grilled Vidalia Onion Rings.
RecipesFood52

Super-Crispy Chicken Smash Burgers

This is a legitimately delicious alternative to a classic hamburger, for those who wish to reduce their beef consumption. Now, before you click away, bored at the thought of a chicken burger, let me assure you this is not one of those bland, unexciting patties. The key to this chicken smash burger—which you’ll make from whole pieces of chicken meat—is the bits and pieces of chicken skin that get ground up with the thigh meat, resulting in not just a juicy patty, but, once cooked, a burger that’s laced with nuggets of crispy, golden brown chicken cracklings. These itty-bitty fragments of fat caramelize and crisp into powerful flavor pellets, where bright rays of chickeniness (no other way to describe them!) are released when bitten into—like chicken chicharrones, if you will. All that fat makes this chicken burger more satisfying, in my opinion, than even most beef burgers.
Recipesthefreshloaf.com

Norm's Onion Rolls via Elagins

Questions: I decided to try the formula as is. Of course there is way to much of a batch for just two people. In the future would like to divide the dough in half. Now, do I halve all ingredients including the yeast?. Also. To make the topping stick better...
Recipesfoodista.com

Lentils with Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Onion & Fresh Herbs

In a small bowl combine the sun-dried tomatoes, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and salt. Mix well until the tomatoes are covered with balsamic and olive oil. Set aside. In a large bowl place, the very thinly sliced red onion, pour over the red wine vinegar and sprinkle with the Maldon salt. Stir and set aside.
RecipesReal Simple

Chickpea Veggie Burgers

Most veggie burgers are either not worth eating or too complicated to make at home. This recipe hits the sweet spot: they're easy to put together, tender, satisfying, and best of all, they don't require a food processor (though you can use one if you want). The flavor profile takes its cues from falafel—you'll combine chickpeas with harissa and fresh cilantro or parsley (or both!) to form the base of the patties. Served atop tender brioche buns with a schmear of mashed avocado, the result is a scrumptious, surprisingly quick meal that you're likely to make again and again. Harissa is a spicy red pepper sauce originally from North Africa. Look for harissa in the international or condiment section, and for this use jarred harissa is the best option. It tends to be looser, instead of the paste that comes in a tube.