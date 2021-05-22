Triple Onion Burgers
Many places make onion burgers but The Counter Custom Burgers goes above and beyond with its newest limited-time menu addition. Unlike many burgers that have onions blend in with the rest of the toppings, the Triple Onion Burger puts onions front and center. The burger, served on a toasted brioche bun, is topped with an all-natural Angus beef patty and layered with Swiss cheese, grilled red onions, scallions and fried onion strings and mixed greens. Served with garlic aioli, the onion burger specifically appeals to those who like onions on their burger—and lots of them.www.trendhunter.com