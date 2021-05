It’s one more (and hopefully last) stress free playoff season. Which means it’s one more stress free NHL playoffs predictions from the BSB folks. Rob L: TOR > MTL in 5. The Leafs are playing at about the same level all year while Montreal is a shell of itself after the coaching change. TOR may not pull it off in 5 like I’ve predicted but if Montreal takes the series I’ll be shocked if they do it while outplaying the Leafs.