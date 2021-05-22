newsbreak-logo
NHL

Hurricanes take 2-1 lead into game 4 against the Predators

By The Associated Press
Ottumwa Courier
 4 days ago

Carolina Hurricanes (36-12-8, first in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Nashville Predators (31-23-2, fourth in the Central Division during the regular season) Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EDT. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators +113, Hurricanes -136; over/under is 5.5. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Hurricanes lead series 2-1 BOTTOM...

www.ottumwacourier.com
