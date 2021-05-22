newsbreak-logo
NBA

NBA playoffs 2021: Social media responds to Ja Morant leading Memphis Grizzlies to No.8 seed

Cover picture for the articleJa Morant was "on his grizzly" as he led the Memphis Grizzlies to a playoff spot with a win over league MVP finalist Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The 21-year-old put on an electric 35-point performance to secure the 8-seed. His clutch-time scoring proved to be very valuable for his team down the stretch. Memphis will play the Utah Jazz in Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals on Sunday.

