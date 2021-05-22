newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lawrence County, IN

Grants address COVID recovery

By Times-Mail
Herald-Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEDFORD — Several Lawrence County nonprofits were presented funds from a grant that Community Foundation Partnership Inc. received from Indiana University Health’s Community Impact Investment Fund. The fund was established to support relief and recovery efforts within Lawrence County to alleviate continued impacts resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. Grant recipients...

www.hoosiertimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Health
City
Bedford, IN
County
Lawrence County, IN
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Nonprofits#Charity#Community Health#Workforce Housing#Investment#Covid#Grant Recipients#Critical Housing Aid#Employment#Shelter Residents#Repairs#Continued Impacts#Lawrence County Trustees#Environment#Southern Indiana Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Charities
Related
Lawrence County, INHerald-Times

NLEA leader on school choice panel

BEDFORD — Charter schools are changing the landscape of public education and, for the first time, Lawrence County is about to experience that change. Nonprofit groups that advocate for public education produced a new documentary, “Indiana’s Choice,” about school choice and how privatization affects public schools. The documentary features voices...
Lawrence County, INHerald-Times

Vaccine clinic returning

BEDFORD — The Centers for Disease Control approved lowering the age of vaccine eligibility to children 12-15 Wednesday. On Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health opened vaccine registration for young people, who will receive the Pfizer vaccine. The new group of Hoosiers, along with any other eligible people, can...
Lawrence County, INwbiw.com

Get immunizations before the start of the new school year

UNDATED – If your child will be starting kindergarten, 6th or 12th grade this fall they are likely due for booster immunizations prior to the start of the next school year. Getting your child up to date on their vaccinations will help prevent against serious diseases. Childhood immunizations are given...
Lawrence County, INwbiw.com

Lawrence County commissioners will meet Tuesday

BEDFORD – The Lawrence County commissioners will meet on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in the auditor’s office in the Lawrence County Courthouse. Elizabeth Freeman – Coroner – Forensic Center Appointment. Items for Consideration:. American Rescue Fund Ordinance. Department Reports:. Highway – David Holmes. Emergency Management – Valerie Luchauer. Sheriff –...
Lawrence County, INwbiw.com

Registration open for YQCA classes for 4-H members

BEDFORD – Registration is now open for in-person Youth for the Quality Care of Animals (YQCA) classes for Lawrence County 4-H members. In order to exhibit beef cattle, dairy cattle, swine, sheep, goats, poultry, and rabbits, 4-H members must be certified through the Youth for the Quality Care of Animals.
Bedford, INwbiw.com

Open day at Wiley Youth Park is Saturday

BEDFORD – Saturday, May 8th is opening day at Wiley Youth Park. Opening ceremony will begin at Noon. “We are always excited to offer baseball and softball to the youth of our community, and after putting most athletics on pause in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Frank Decker, Chief Professional Officer. “We are extremely ecstatic to get baseball and softball seasons up and running. We have one of the nicest facilities in southern Indiana in Wiley Park. Wiley was established in 2000 and has served our community well. I do not have enough words of gratitude for all the people that have contributed to the construction and upkeep of our facility, we are very fortunate to be able to host all age groups and genders at the same Location. Particularly now more than ever we need to offer our youth, physical and emotional wellbeing activities, and Wiley Park provides us that opportunity. I personally cannot wait to hear the words, – Play Ball.”
Lawrence County, INwbiw.com

Lawrence County Economic Growth Council hosting National Economic Development Week celebration May 9-15

BEDFORD – Lawrence County Economic Growth Council is marking National Economic Development Week from May 9-15 to celebrate the contributions of positive economic development and explain the role of the profession in our local community, including stewardship of:. Policies that government undertakes to meet broad economic objectives including inflation control,...
Lawrence County, INHerald-Times

Commission seeks nominations for Public Defender board

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Public Defender Commission is currently accepting nominations for an appointment to the Lawrence County Public Defender board. “When citizens are accused of a crime and cannot afford an attorney, both the Indiana and United States Constitutions require that they are entitled to an appointed attorney,” stated Commission Chair Mark W. Rutherford, “In Lawrence County, that system is managed by the Public Defender Board, and citizens are encouraged to take an active involvement in that board.”
Lawrence County, INwbiw.com

Lawrence County Queen candidates sought

BEDFORD – Candidates are being sought for the 2021 Lawrence County Fair Queen. Applications are due by May 21. Queen must be 18 years old and not have reached her 22nd birthday on or before June 1, 2021. Princess must be 14 years old and not have reached her 18th...
Lawrence County, INwbiw.com

Lawrence County Council appoints salary ordinance committee

LAWRENCE CO. – The Lawrence County Council has appointed a Salary Ordinance Committee to evaluate the salary ordinance prior to the budget hearings later this year. Appointed to the committee are Scott Smith, Jeff Lytton, and Janie Craig Chenault. This comes following Superior Court II Judge Bob Clines rescinding the...
Lawrence County, INwbiw.com

LCIS names Headmaster and Vice Principal

FAYETTEVILLE – The Lawrence County Independent Schools named Austin Malone as headmaster and Joanne Symcox as vice-principal during their board meeting Thursday night. The hiring process started in February 2021. Five candidates were interviewed by the Lawrence County Independent Schools board. Their selection was narrowed down to two candidates. Malone...