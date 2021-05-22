newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Devastated mother sues hospital after her son suffered brain damage during a rapid birth where he fell onto the floor 'because she was denied a caesarean'

By Alana Tindale
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

A mother is suing a hospital after her son was born with brain damage claiming it is because doctors ignored her request to have a caesarean that he will require specialist care for the rest of his life.

Jess Ngaheu said she was told she could only have children through a c-section after breaking her pelvis in a car accident in 2006.

The mother-of-two claimed doctors ignored her request to deliver her second child Hawaiki, now 18-months-old, via caesarean delivery at Gold Coast University Hospital on November 19 in 2019.

During labour Hawaiki 'flew' out of the birth canal with such force the umbilical cord was severed and he fell head-first onto the floor. Doctors have attributed extra amniotic fluid behind him for pushing him so suddenly into the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19B99s_0a7o1E9700
Jess Ngaheu (left) is suing a Gold Coast Hospital after her son Hawaiki (right) was born with brain damage

Ms Ngaheu and her husband Merv Ngaheu said they told staff at the hospital, who managed the pregnancy from 15 weeks onwards, the birth would have to be delivered by a caesarean.

After arriving at the hospital in labour at about 37 weeks pregnant, Ms Ngaheu said she was told she would be prepped to go into theatre.

However, after being reviewed by a hospital obstetrician, she claimed she was taken to the birthing suite for a natural delivery despite protesting the decision.

'They took our power away from us. Both my husband and I told them I needed to have a caesarean but they denied us that and now our son is going to suffer for his entire life,' Ms Ngaheu said.

After the traumatic birth Hawaiki stopped breathing and was revived by the medical team.

He was then rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit to undergo an immediate blood transfusion due to bleeding from the head and six days later, an MRI revealed he had serious brain damage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IyPwh_0a7o1E9700
Hawaiki (pictured) has significant developmental delays, which his family believe was caused by a lack of oxygen

Ms Ngaheu said her son requires 24/7 care, including hydrotherapy, physiotherapy, occupational, and speech therapy.

'He's now 18-months-old and can't walk, can't talk, and his development is extremely delayed,' Jess said.

'He's on a Bipap machine when he sleeps, so he requires 24/7 care and will require that for the rest of his life.'

Law firm Maurice Blackburn are representing Mr and Ms Ngaheu, who claim lack of oxygen - not head trauma - caused Hawaiki's brain damage.

'We are alleging that had Hawaiki been born via caesarean delivery and at an earlier time, he would have avoided his brain injury,' said lawyer Kirsten Van Der Wal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wduZA_0a7o1E9700
Ms Ngaheu (left) with her husband Merv (middle), 18-month-old son Hawaiki and daughter Vera-Rose

Ms Ngaheu believes if medical staff had listened to the couple, their son would not have sustained any brain damage.

'[I] want members of the medical profession to know what can happen if you don't listen to your patients who know their bodies and their medical history,' she said.

They are pursuing compensation to cover the impact of Hawaiki's injuries and for the treatment they said he will require for the rest of his life.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted the Gold Coast University Hospital for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O5Arg_0a7o1E9700
Hawaiki's parents say he will need care for the rest of his life to help manage disabilities caused by brain damage
View All 109 Commentsarrow_down
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

178K+
Followers
69K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthing#Brain Damage#Brain Injury#Medical Doctors#Child Care#Mri#Daily Mail Australia#Caesarean Delivery#Pregnant#Husband#Head Trauma#Amniotic Fluid#Oxygen#Specialist Care#Medical Staff#Compensation#Labour Hawaiki
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pregnancy
Related
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Mail

Mother-to-be who was left with a fractured pelvis, broken ribs and amnesia after surviving a horror crash at 33 weeks pregnant gives birth to premature daughter on backseat of another car TWO DAYS later

A mother who survived a horrific car crash at 33 weeks pregnant safely delivered her premature baby on the backseat of a different car two days later. Tessie Heeter, 31, from Fort Collins, Colorado was left with a fractured pelvis, broken ribs and amnesia so bad that she didn't recognise her husband or know she was seven-months pregnant, following a road accident in 2018.
Women's HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Expectant mother of triplets is left in tears after being told there's a 90% chance she'll miscarry due to rare blood condition before 'amazing' Baby Surgeons doctors perform successful laser surgery

Viewers were left in tears after a woman carrying triplets showed signs of a rare blood condition that could cause a miscarriage and was faced with a difficult decision on Baby Surgeons: Delivering Miracles. The fascinating Channel 4 documentary series focuses on the incredible work of the fetal medicine, neonatal...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Mail

Boy, 11, needs emergency surgery to have toy magnetic balls removed from his stomach after he tried 'deadly' Tiktok tongue piercing game

A mother has issued a stark warning about the dangers of a 'deadly' new TikTok trend after her son was left fighting for his life after swallowing magnets. Ellis Tripp, 11, from Worcester, has endured two emergency surgeries and is in critical condition after swallowing five magnetic balls while attempting a TikTok trend.
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

How one family suffers constant nosebleeds, headaches and nausea they claim are caused by a GAS WELL under their house... as mum-of-four details the shocking moment she slipped over her son's BLOOD

A mother has described the horrific daily health battles her family suffered after moving into a house, and she believes they have been brought on by a leaking coal seam gas well running under the home. Danielle Hodges and her children Cooper, Madison, Joshua and Jackson moved from Cambelltown to...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Daily Mail

Little 18-month-old toddler is rushed to hospital suffering from kidney failure after eating seagull droppings while playing in his garden

An 18-month-old boy suffered kidney failure after he ate seagull droppings while playing in his garden. Jaydon Pritchard, from Amlwch in Anglesey, was rushed to hospital by ambulance after his grandparents heard him making a 'horrible noise' and saw he was having a 'fit'. After arriving in hospital he was...
CancerPosted by
Daily Mail

Boy, seven, battling leukaemia died two weeks before he was due to get potentially life-saving stem cells donated by his twin brother, inquest hears

A young boy who lost his fight with leukaemia was just a fortnight away from receiving a potentially life-saving transplant from his twin brother, an inquest has heard. Reuben Whittle, from Croston, Lancashire, was diagnosed with a rare form of acute leukaemia in 2015 - and had already endured a bone marrow transplant before he was due to receive stem cells from his identical twin, Rocco.
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

Grieving parents of girl, seven, who died after waiting two hours in a hospital’s emergency room choke back tears as they claim 'rude' staff ignored their cries for help - and question whether it was because of the colour of their skin

The grieving parents of Aishwarya Aswath, who died from an infection at Perth Children's Hospital, say they were treated without compassion and have no doubt she would still be alive if their concerns had been addressed. Aswath Chavittupara, 39, and Prasitha Sasidharan, 33, have laid bare their devastation at the...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Daughter's anger over details of mum's hospital death

A woman whose mother died with Covid says a lack of basic information about her death has left her feeling "numb" and finding it difficult to grieve. Violet Hughes died at Prince Charles Hospital, Merthyr Tydfil, in September. The 82-year-old's daughter Suzanne has been unable to find out her time...
HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Mother is charged after daughter, 4, got infested with so many head lice she almost died after the parasites sucked the oxygen out of her blood

A mother was arrested after her four year-old daughter suffered a head lice infection so severe she almost died and could barely walk after her blood oxygen levels plummeted. Shyanne Nicole Singh, 26, was arrested earlier this week after the child was admitted to hospital in Scottsburg, Indiana last month. Police in the city, which sits 83 miles south of Indianapolis, were called to the facility by doctors horrified by the girl's infestation, according to The Lexington Herald Leader.
CancerPosted by
Daily Mail

The cruellest twist of fate: Doctor who spent her life helping cancer patients dies of the disease after a headache led to terminal diagnosis - leaving her heartbroken husband to raise their two kids alone

A heartbroken father-of-two will raise his young daughters alone after their mother, who worked as a cancer specialist, lost a five-year battle with the disease that spread from her lungs to her brain and central nervous system. When Sharlyn Kang, from Wollongong on the NSW south coast, started getting headaches...
HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

'My hand feels funny': How an eight-year-old boy's seemingly innocent comment to his mother during a family lunch led to a devastating diagnosis that turned their world upside down

An eight-year-old boy complained to his paints that his hands were feeling 'funny' during a family lunch - it was the moment his life was turned upside down. Ollie Hawes, from the NSW Mid North Coast, was playing with his cousins on a family holiday in April when his mother Helen noticed something seemed amiss.
TV & VideosPosted by
Daily Mail

YouTuber Grace Victory, 30, who fell ill with Covid while pregnant and was put in a coma for three months reveals she's taken her first steps and built up strength to hold her son after being given just a 5% chance of survival

A YouTube star who was placed in a coma for three months while battling Covid has revealed she has taken her first steps in an update about her dramatic health battle. Grace Victory, 30, from High Wycombe, who has built a following of 222,000 YouTube subscribers and 251,000 Instagram followers with videos addressing topics including eating disorders and mental health, contracted Covid two weeks before Christmas, while seven months pregnant with her first child.
Health ServicesCNN

Man has wrong leg amputated in 'tragic' hospital mix-up

(CNN) — An elderly man had the wrong leg amputated during surgery, a hospital in Austria has admitted. The 82-year-old was due to have his left leg removed on Tuesday, but due to "human error" the right leg was amputated above the knee instead, the Freistadt Clinic said Friday. The...