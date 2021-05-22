newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Royal family's most bizarre rules - from tiaras at 6pm to strict sleep schedule

By Abigail O'Leary
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 4 days ago

The Royals are quite clearly as far from what the majority of the British public deem your average family.

But despite the more obvious differences - such as grand balls, dinners with dignitaries and living in castles - there are plenty of lesser-known reasons their day-to-day lives look a little different to our own.

Much of how the royals conduct themselves in public comes down to official royal etiquette - sometimes banning seemingly benign actions completely.

For the Firm, sticking to these rules is important in maintaining centuries-old tradition and the esteem of the family.

We've taken a look at some of the quirkier traditions that govern how our Royal Family behave.

You must not take your coat off in public

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SEoqd_0a7o1DGO00
Royals are encouraged not to take a coat off in public (Image: Getty Images)

Royals are not supposed to take off their outer layers off in public, especially coats.

According to OK! magazine, royal tradition states that if a female member of the royal family was to remove her coat in public it would be deemed "unladylike."

If wearing an overcoat, male members of the royal family are also encouraged to keep this on until in private.

Royals can't take selfies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uGLVq_0a7o1DGO00
Meghan Markle once revealed to a fan in 2017 that she 'wasn't allowed to take a selfie' (Image: Getty Images)

Royals are always encouraged to have personal interaction than have people clamouring for selfies.

This is something Meghan Markle also confirmed when she told a crowd in Nottingham in 2017: “We’re not allowed to do selfies”.

Despite this, over the years there have been occasions when younger members of the royal family have been pictured in selfies with adoring fans.

They must always bring a black outfit when travelling

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GX9A4_0a7o1DGO00
Royals must always travel with a black outfit should there be a sombre occasion suddenly (Image: Getty Images)

Royal family members do a lot of travelling - and with that comes a lot of luggage

Amongst staple pieces in their travel wardrobe, they are - rather grimly - required to always carry a black outfit.

This is to ensure they look suitably dressed should someone, such as a dignitary, politician, or even fellow royal family member, for example, die unexpectedly.

They must walk behind the Queen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q5ALG_0a7o1DGO00
Royals must always walk behind the Queen in public engagements (Image: Getty Images)

As head of the Royal Family, the Queen will always be seen walking ahead of others.

On public engagements, Her Majesty will walk ahead of others, who must also all curtsey or bow to her.

In 2018, the then US President met the monarch at Windsor Castle as part of his four-day 'working visit' of the UK - and part of the historic meeting involved inspecting the troops together.

In a comical moment, as he walked alongside her inspecting the Coldstream Guards, he appeared to have some directional issues - and BLOCKED her.

The Queen, dressed all in blue, is pointing where the American businessman should walk as they inspect the troops.

Trump then walks in front of the Queen, with the monarch dwarfed by his large frame.

Male members cannot wear shorts after eight years old

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Urh3r_0a7o1DGO00
Boys can only wear long trousers after the age of eight (Image: Getty Images)

While male children in the family will rarely be seen out of a pair of shorts, it is customary for them to be worn until only eight years of age.

After this age, boys are permitted to wear full-length trousers.

Female members of the royal family are also never allowed to be pictured at a formal or public engagements in a pair of shorts.

Tiaras are for after 6pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TJFFr_0a7o1DGO00
Tiaras are for very formal occasions, such as a royal wedding, or to be warn in the evening (Image: Getty Images)

Tiaras are reserved for formal occasions and evening events in the royal family.

A staple for any royal bride, Marie Claire previously reported that a tiara or crown cannot be worn before 6pm because diamond headwear is considered "formal attire".

No sleeping while the Queen is awake

At royal family gathering, it is tradition for everybody to refrain from retiring to bed until the Queen has also chosen to do so.

Writing in his book The Royals in Australia, former private secretary to the Queen, Sir William Heseltine, notes how Princess Di found this rule so hard she would routinely break it.

"For Diana the long royal evenings were agony,” he wrote.

“There’d be an hour or so in the sitting room of everyone sitting around making conversation.

“And Diana was driven to such extremes that she’d excuse herself and go to bed, which was thought to be rather bad form, going to bed before the Queen.”

View All 46 Commentsarrow_down
Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

353K+
Followers
70K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiara#Engagements#British Royal Family#Uk#Crown Royal#The Royal Family#The Coldstream Guards#American#6pm Tiaras#Official Royal Etiquette#Royal Family Gathering#Royal Tradition States#Bizarre#Formal Attire#Sleep#Dinners#Centuries Old Tradition#Castles#Bed#Diamond Headwear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
News Break
Royals
Related
Celebritiesluxurylaunches.com

A Baltimore based lawyer who loathes the British Royal family paid $80,000 for Princess Diana’s old bicycle to display it in his office as a symbol of ‘white supremacy’

Princess Diana aka ‘People’s Princess’ became an international icon for her activism, glamour, and global humanitarian efforts. However, the lady had the same spunk, attraction, and allure even before her marriage to Prince Charles in 1981. she was playful and child-like and the blue 1970s Ladies Raleigh Traveller bicycle that she rode on to her workplace was a big part of this youthfulness. The bike was sold by Diana to a friend’s father who eventually sold it in 2008 for £211 (nearly $300) after 27 years of safekeeping. Diana wasn’t left with any option as bike-riding was said to be unsuitable for a future queen and later went on to be dubbed as the ‘Shame Bike’.
Celebritiesmashed.com

These 3 Items Will Never Appear On The Queen's Dinner Table

While one might imagine the queen of anywhere to be a bit of a picky eater, Queen Elizabeth II has some pretty staunch rules about what she finds on her dinner table. In a piece by The Telegraph, journalists delve into the royal family's strict dining rules and just what kind of diet it takes for such a long, healthy reign in England. To live and rule so long, a queen has got to exercise some serious discipline when it comes to chowtime.
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

BBC ‘Must Act Quickly’ To Restore Trust With Royal Family After Diana Interview Scandal

U.K. culture secretary Oliver Dowden has officially called for the BBC to “act quickly” to restore trust with the royal family following the newest Diana interview scandal. Reports recently surfaced that BBC journalist Martin Bashir, who interviewed Princess Diana back in 1995, used “deceitful behavior” to obtain the interview. The BBC only recently just apologized for how the interview was obtained and also how it was conducted.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Why Princess Beatrice's new family set-up is a royal first

On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace announced the exciting news that Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first child, however their family situation is set to be quite unique. The statement read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Hasn't one grown! 'Feisty' Princess Charlotte the birthday girl wears a pretty floral print dress as she turns six in a photo captured by her mum Kate's loving lens

Suddenly Princess Charlotte seems quite the young lady. Perhaps it is her long hair, worn down instead of pushed back off her head in a bow, but as this official photograph released to mark her sixth birthday today clearly shows, she hasn’t lost her mischievous grin. Spirited females feature throughout...
Europetatler.com

Why Monaco’s royal family has been haunted by rumours of a ‘curse’

More so than any of the other royal households of Europe, the Grimaldis are associated with tragedy. Its most famous member of the past century, Princess Grace, died in mysterious circumstances when her car veered off a cliff, resulting in a brain haemorrhage. Her eldest daughter, Princess Caroline, was first...
GardeningApartment Therapy

From Parlor Palms to Fiddle Leaf Figs, These Plants Are Royal Family-Approved

Excessive Zoom calls have spared no one during the course of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — not even the British royals. The era of telecommunications, however, has given us common folks an unprecedented glimpse into the homes of public figures, resulting in peeks of personal design and plant preferences of the influential. The British royal family is no exception. SaveOnEnergy, a UK-based energy comparison website, recently analyzed the most popular houseplants featured in British royals’ homes.
CelebritiesVincennes Sun Commercial

Prince Harry slams 'total neglect' from royal family

Prince Harry slams 'total neglect' from royal family. Prince Harry has accused the royal family of "total neglect" for refusing to help him and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and claims they told him he couldn't quit royal life.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Queen’s Cousin Caught In Outrageous Pay To Play Scandal

British royal family news reveals that Queen Elizabeth can’t catch a break when it comes to royal family members igniting scandals. The latest one involves her cousin Prince Michael of Kent who, a shocking report claims, was offered up as someone who would put in a good word to Vladimir Putin in exchange for a big wad of cash.