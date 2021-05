In preparation for the upcoming fire season the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), Humboldt-Del Norte Unit, in conjunction with the California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation (CDCR), seven fire crews from Alder, Eel River, and Parlin Fork Conservation Camps will hold their annual Redwood Coast Fire Preparedness Exercises on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. This partnership of state agencies provides a large force of trained crews for all types of emergency incident mitigation and resource conservation projects.