Aston Villa manager Dean Smith says that Jack Grealish will return to full training on Saturday, but will not feature in Sunday’s clash with Manchester United. The Villa captain has missed his boyhood club’s last 11 games due to a shin injury picked up back in February. The spell on the sidelines initially came with controversy, after it was leaked to Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers. However, Villa’s downturn in form has proved the biggest take-out from his absence.